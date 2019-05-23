McEwen Mining Declares Commercial Production at the Gold Bar Mine

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to declare that commercial production has been achieved today at the Gold Bar Mine, Nevada, USA.



Highlights:

The Gold Bar Mine has achieved commercial production during Q2 as planned.

Jack Henris, General Manager of Nevada, has recently joined McEwen to drive operational improvement. Jack has over 30 years of experience, most recently as the Vice President of Mining and Geotechnical at Goldcorp. He has extensive mine management experience in Nevada, having worked at Newmont for 12 years and Barrick for 9 years.

Gold recoveries from the heap leach are tracking well compared to the Feasibility Study design criteria. Production is steadily increasing since our first gold pour on February 16th, as more ore is placed on the heap leach pad.

2019 production guidance is 50,000 gold ounces at an AISC of $975 per oz.

Chris Stewart, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented: “The Gold Bar Mine is performing as designed. This summer we will be making modifications to the ore crushing and stacking system to mitigate the impact of challenging winter weather like we had in 2018/2019, which was the wettest winter ever recorded in the United States. Under the leadership of our new General Manager Jack Henris, our team at Gold Bar is focused on identifying and implementing operational enhancements to increase our daily throughput. I’m pleased to see that the mine has operated at 125% of our planned 7,200 tons per day production rate on several days during the past month.”

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining Inc. is a diversified gold and silver producer with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina. McEwen has the goal to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas.

McEwen has approximately 360 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 22% of the shares.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Chris Stewart, P. Eng., President & COO of McEwen Mining Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

