Amex Exploration Begins Trading on OTCQX

MONTREAL, May 23, 2019 - Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex or the Company”) (AMX: TSX-V; OTCQX: AMXEF; FRA: MX0) today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Amex Exploration Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AMXEF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“We are pleased to welcome Amex Exploration Inc. to the OTCQX Best Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “OTCQX companies must meet high financial standards, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. We look forward to supporting Amex Exploration Inc. as the company seeks to build visibility among U.S. investors.”

“Trading on the OTCQX Market is an important milestone as it provides US investors with a pathway to invest and participate in the Amex Exploration Inc. story,” commented Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration Inc.. “We recently made an important super high-grade gold discovery in the Quebec, Canada, reporting gold values rarely seen in Quebec. Our project is located just 1 hour north of Rouyn, a major mining camp and is year-round accessible. Exploration drilling is expected to continue throughout the year providing for ample news flow on this important new gold discovery.”

J.P. Galda & Co. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

About Amex Exploration Inc.

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions on Quebec and Ontario. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4,518 hectares. Perron is the flag ship asset of the Company and a 25,000 metre drill program was recently announced for the 2019 year. In addition, the Company holds the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

For further information please contact:

Victor Cantore

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amex Exploration Inc.: 514-866-8209

Forward-looking statements:

Except for statements of historical facts, all statements in this news release regarding, without limitation, future plans and objectives are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release