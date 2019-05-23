Desert Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Delta, May 23, 2019 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") announces that, subject to exchange approval, it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,625,000 units at a price of CDN $0.16 per unit (the "Unit") to raise up to an aggregate of up to CDN $2,500,000 (the "Financing"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the equity of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of CDN $0.24 per common share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used primarily for drilling, property acquisition, and other exploration work at the Company's flagship Senegal Mali Shear Zone Project (the "SMSZ Project") in Western Mali (see Figure 1) and for general working capital purposes. The Company may pay a finder's fee to qualified finders in respect to the Financing. Securities issued as a result of the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period.

SMSZ Project priority drill targets include:

Barani East to follow-up on an intercept of 6.3 g/t gold over 13 meters ( 1) OPEN down plunge;

OPEN down plunge; KE zone to follow up on several intercepts highlighted by 5.89 g/t gold over 8 meters ( 1) ;

; The Frikidi area where more than three mineralized trends, with multiple grab samples returning values of greater than 100 g/t gold ( 2) ;

; An inferred structural intersection zone of three known mineralized trends and;

Targets generated by field staff during the last few months of mapping and prospecting.

As well, upon closing of the Ashanti Gold Corp. acquisition, a substantial effort will be directed towards modeling the significant amount of mineralization that has been discovered at the Gourbassi East and West zones and surrounding area. Highlighted drilling from the Gourbassi East and West zones include; 2.86 g/t gold over 43 meters, 4.36 g/t gold over 13 meters, 2.04 g/t gold over 75 meters and 8.02 g/t gold over 10 meters(1).







Figure 1. Consolidated Farabantourou Project with Highlighted Historic Drill Results



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/44981_e4dd617b2405cbec_001full.jpg

QA/QC PROCEDURES

All grab samples were geologically described following Desert Gold's established standard operating procedures. For grab sampling, all individual samples represent approximately 2-3 kilograms that is sent for preparation and gold assaying at the SGS laboratories in Bamako, Mali. Each sample is fire-assayed for gold by SGS laboratories in Bamako using Au-FAA505 method that is a 50g fire assay fusion with AAS instrument finish. In addition to SGS own QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control) program, an internal quality control and quality assurance program is in place throughout the sampling program, using blind duplicates (1:20), blanks (1:20) and recognized industry standards (1:20).

(1) Estimated true widths range from 60% to 95% of drilled width

(2) Grab samples are selective samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralisation hosted on the property

Don Dudek, P.Geo. is a director of Desert Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the Desert Gold scientific and technical information contained in this press release

ABOUT DESERT GOLD

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 3 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (Farabantourou, Segala West and Djimbala) and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

