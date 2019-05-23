Rockcliff Announces Appointment of New CEO

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") (CSE: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Alistair Ross as the Company's new President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. In addition to his new executive management role, Alistair has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of Rockcliff. The strengthening of Rockcliff's senior management team is a major component of the Company's strategic initiative to become a producing mining company.

Alistair brings to Rockcliff a broad spectrum of in-depth mining experience and mining innovation in both small to large-scale projects as he prepares to lead the Company in its next phase of growth. His career has spanned three continents beginning with Rio Tinto in Zimbabwe, Phelps Dodge in New Mexico as well President of Lonmin's South African operations, the world's third largest platinum producing company from 2005 through 2008. Alistair also spent a combined seven years with Inco/Vale most recently directing a team responsible for the re-build of Vale's Sudbury mining operations which consisted of six mines and approximately 2,000 employees. In 2017 and 2018, in addition to the Sudbury mining operations, Alistair was also responsible for Vale's Thompson, Manitoba and Voisey's Bay operations. During his tenure at Vale he was successful in fast tracking the introduction of new mining technology into the underground operations, including the autonomous use of scoops and the tele-remote use of production drills. Alistair holds a BSc. Metallurgical Engineering, ARSM and a MSc. Mineral Process Design, DIC from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London University, England.

Alistair had the following comments upon accepting his appointment, "I am excited by the opportunity to work with Rockcliff's Board and to assemble a management team to exploit the opportunities that Rockcliff offers to its shareholders. The Company has amassed a great tract of land, already developed several near-term production opportunities, and has many more prospective targets that are worthy of rapid and intensive exploration. I look forward to implementing state-of-the-art mining technology in our development projects with current industry numbers indicating at least a 15% improvement in bottom line performance over conventional mechanized mining methods. Rockcliff offers investors the rare combination of early production potential and significant exploration upside in a jurisdiction that is highly conducive for mining investment. The assay results announced in Rockcliff's May 21, 2019 news release from the winter drill program on the Bur high-grade zinc project are an excellent example of our significant exploration upside. I am pleased to announce that Ken Lapierre will be continuing his role in directing Rockcliff's substantial and well funded exploration program as Vice President of Exploration."

Ken Lapierre stated, "I am delighted to take on the role of VP of Exploration and to be part of the management team that will be responsible for taking Rockcliff to the next level in its life cycle. With over 100,000 metres of exploration drilling to be completed over the next 20 months, the Company is poised for tremendous growth through the drill bit as we transition Rockcliff into a mining company. Alistair's appointment brings with it broad based experience and a track record of taking projects like ours from exploration into production. I look forward to working closely with Alistair and the management team to make Rockcliff a Canadian mining success!"

Don Christie, Director, had the following comments on behalf of the Board of Rockcliff, "With Alistair's vision and energy, I am anticipating that Rockcliff will be built from the bottom up as a 21st century company, outstanding in the mining field in terms of safety, employee engagement and ability to attract talent. Alistair's collaborative leadership style when combined with rapid decision making capabilities, will position Rockcliff to be agile, opportunistic and market responsive. The Board looks forward to working with Alistair as he builds his new team and accelerates Rockcliff's advancement to becoming a producing mining company as well as establishing a strategic plan for the Company that demonstrates growth beyond what is currently identifiable."

Mr. Ross's appointment is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well funded Canadian resource development and exploration company with approximately $30 million in funding, a fully functional +1000 tpd permitted leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced stage high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba, Canada. The Company is continuing the permitting process for its 100% owned Tower copper project which it expects to be completed by Q4 of this year. Rockcliff is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,200 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and five lode-gold properties held by Goldpath Resources Corp., a Rockcliff wholly-owned subsidiary, including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade gold mine.

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corp.

Ken Lapierre, P.Geo

Vice President of Exploration

Cell: (647) 678-3879

Off: (416) 644-1752

Ken@rockcliffmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Rockcliff Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546322/Rockcliff-Announces-Appointment-of-New-CEOView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546322/Rockcliff-Announces-Appointment-of-New-CEO