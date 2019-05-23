Midland Identify Strong and Laterally Extensive Induced Polarization Anomalies Associated With the Elsa Gold Showing, James Bay Gold Project

MONTREAL, May 23, 2019 - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland“) (TSX-V : MD) is pleased to announce the results of an induced polarization (“IP”) survey and of channel sampling, performed around the Elsa gold showing, on its wholly owned 100 % James Bay Gold project (Galinée block). The Elsa gold showing was discovered in June 2018 and returned up to 14.85 g/t Au in grab samples (see August 26th, 2018 press release for details; note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported are not representative of mineralized zones).



Manuel trenching and channeling on the Elsa showing was performed in September 2018. Channels returned the following significant gold intervals: 3.26 g/t Au over 2.4 meters, including 7.1 g/t Au over 1.0 meters; 2,62 g/t Au over 0.8 meter; 1.36 g/t Au over 0.6 meter, and 1.91 g/t Au over 0.7 meter. These channels are spread laterally over 12 meters. Gold mineralization at Elsa occurs as a dextral shear zone with numerous fault-filling quartz-tourmaline-pyrite±arsenopyrite±chalcopyrite veins, and with strong sericite and massive tourmaline alterations in the wallrock. Several occurrences of visible gold were noted in quartz veins within the shear. The mineralization appears to be of the orogenic gold type.

A dipole-dipole IP survey was performed during the winter around the Elsa gold showing. The survey clearly outlines a strong, 500 meters long IP chargeability anomaly directly coincident with the Elsa gold zone. Another strong and unexplained IP anomaly was also identified about 500 meters southeast and parallel of Elsa.

Midland is very pleased that by the results of the 2018 and winter 2019 program on Galinée, which identified this new gold-bearing structure coupled with a strong geophysical response. The Elsa gold showing is a new high-priority drilling target. Other induced polarization anomalies identified during the 2019 survey will be prospected during the next field season to discover additional gold-bearing zones.

Quality control

Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples. Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 30-gram fire-assaying with inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES; Au-ICP21) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61), also at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples that exceed 1% copper, zinc, molybdenum or nickel are reanalyzed by four-acid ICP-AES optimized for high grades.

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been prepared by Sylvain Trepanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration for James Bay and Northern Quebec at Midland, a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Mining Corp. Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nuvavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

