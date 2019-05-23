Barkerville Gold Mines Management Change

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM. the "Corporation" or "BGM") is pleased to welcome Sean Masse to its executive team as the Vice President of Operations. Sean is a professional mining engineer who spent part of his youth in the Cariboo region of BC. He was formerly Mine Manager at New Gold's New Afton Mine and more recently Project Manager at Centerra Gold's Kemess Project. He is highly experienced with the BC regulatory and mine management requirements, project planning, permitting, commissioning and operating of underground mines. Sean lives in Prince George, BC and will assume his new position in June 2019, subject to customary TSX Venture Exchange requirements.

As the Vice President of Operations, Sean will be responsible for advancing the Cariboo Gold Project and overseeing operations on Barkerville Mountain and at the QR mill. He will ensure all operations are run in an economic and sustainable manner, while maintaining the highest level health and safety practices.

François Vézina, Chief Operating Officer, will be stepping down at the end of the month of June due to increased workload on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd projects. François will continue leading economic and technical studies for the Cariboo Gold Project. Chris Lodder, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "On behalf of the management team, I want to thank François for the commitment and professionalism he has demonstrated during his tenure as Chief Operating Officer and wish him the very best in his new opportunity."

The Corporation is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Corporation has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Corporation's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on developing and delineating a mineable resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Corporation's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to permit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.

