Jiulian Resources Drills 204m** of 0.46gt Au-Eq* at its wholly-owned Big Kidd Project

JIULIAN RESOURCES INC. (TSX, May 23, 2019 - V: JLR) ("Jiulian" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for the remaining seven diamond drill holes (BK-19-003 to BK-19-009) at its wholly-owned Big Kidd Property ("Big Kidd" or the "Property"), located near Merritt, British Columbia. BK-19-005 returned 0.46 g/t AuEq* (0.31g/t Au, 0.11% Cu) over 204m** and BK19-009 returned 0.38 g/t AuEq* (0.21g/t Au, 0.13% Cu) over 214.5m**. Six drill holes targeting the Big Kidd Breccia zone have intersected appreciable widths of Au-Cu porphyry style mineralization and alteration.

Big Kidd 2019 Drilling Highlights:

All holes drilled into the Big Kidd Breccia Zone have intersected appreciable widths of Au-Cu porphyry style mineralization and alteration within the Big Kidd Intrusive Complex and surrounding Nicola Volcanics;

2019 drilling has successfully expanded the boundaries of the mineralized Big Kidd Breccia Zone to the North, South, West and at depth;

BK-19-009 was designed to test for a deeper-seated source of mineralization, as indicated by increasing alteration and chalcopyrite:pyrite ratios at depth in the 2019 drilling. The hole intersected a second mineralized breccia body from 420-644.3m (EOH) with stronger and still increasing alteration, but unfortunately was terminated in mineralization with strong alteration due to difficulties with a deviated hole.

A total of 4191.5m of drilling has been completed in 9 drill holes. A table with up to date drill hole data, and significant intercepts are listed below.

Hole ID UTM83E UTM83N Zone Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip BK-19-001 672352 5535262 BK Breccia 1162 381 72 -45 BK-19-002 672431 5535408 BK Breccia 1148 585 162 -45 BK-19-003 672429 5535409 BK Breccia 1148 82.5 338 -45 BK-19-004 672683 5535332 BK Breccia 1146 663 248 -45 BK-19-005 672255 5535238 BK Breccia 1145 453 72 -50 BK-19-006 672344 5535109 BK Breccia 1173 453 72 -60 BK-19-007 671833 5535358 Big Brother 1140 462 100 -80 BK-19-008 672309 5535314 BK Breccia 1153 468 72 -65 BK-19-009 672581 5535252 BK Breccia 1185 644 248 -70

Table 1 - 2019 drill hole data

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)** Au g/t Cu % Au Eq g/t* BK19-004 187 278 112 0.34 0.10 0.48 including 230.5 272 59 0.38 0.11 0.53 BK19-005 87 291 204 0.31 0.11 0.46 including 167 291 124 0.42 0.09 0.54 and 211 275 64 0.55 0.11 0.70 and 221 257 36 0.68 0.10 0.82 BK19-006 275.7 313 37.3 0.31 0.17 0.53 including 301 311 10 0.60 0.30 1.02 BK19-008 65 226.5 161.5 0.30 0.13 0.38 including 168 195 27 0.52 0.15 0.73 BK19-009 192 406.5 214.5 0.21 0.13 0.38 including 221 262 41 0.47 0.12 0.64 and 224 245 21 0.67 0.14 0.87

Table 2 - 2019 Drill Holes BK-19-004 to BK-19-009: Significant Intercepts.

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are calculated using 200 day moving average metal prices of: gold US$1269.00/oz., and copper US$2.80/lb. Gold equivalent grade is calculated as AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + Cu%*1.379. The factor for copper (1.379) will change depending on the metal price. The metal price numbers listed above were used to determine the conversion factors presented herein. Metal recoveries have not been applied in the gold equivalent calculation.

**The intervals reported represent drill intercepts and insufficient data are available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized intervals. All gold values are uncut.

Drill Holes BK-19-001, BK-19-002, BK-19-004, BK-19-005, BK-19-006, BK19-008, and BK-19-009 were designed as step outs from known areas of mineralization and all holes intersected >100 meters of Au-Cu Porphyry style mineralization and alteration. The results for drill holes BK-19-001 and BK-19-002 can be found in Jiulian Resources Inc. News Release dated April 15th, 2019.

Drill Hole BK-19-003 was a short hole designed to test the northern boundary of the Big Kidd Breccia Zone. The northern contact of the Big Kidd Breccia and the Nicola Volcanics was encountered at approximately 6 meters depth and contained no significant intercepts.

Drill Hole BK-19-007 was drilled to test a geophysical chargeability anomaly identified from the ground IP survey completed in late 2018 (see NR: January 21st, 2019) in the Big Brother zone. High concentrations of pyrite were encountered in Nicola volcanic rocks, indicative of the halo around a porphyry system. No significant intercepts were encountered in BK-19-007.

The potassic alteration encountered at the bottom of BK-19-009 is very encouraging and the Company is currently evaluating the recent drill results and is designing a deep drill hole, approximately 1 km in length, which would test for deeper-seated mineralization below the BK Breccia.

The Company further announces Sheng (Sam) Wang Jiulian's Chief Financial Officer and director has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Jiulian wishes to thank Mr. Wang for his contributions during his two-year tenure. Jiulian has commenced the search for Mr. Wang's replacement and the Company will take the time necessary to find a suitable candidate. In the interim, Terese Gieselman, a director of the Company, will assume the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer.

A 2019 drill plan map is included in this news release. Additional material about the project can be downloaded from Jiulian Resources Inc. website at: www.jiulianresources.com

QA/QC Procedures:

All drill core was logged, photographed, cut and sampled by Jiulian Resources Inc. personnel. Prior to shipment to ALS Global's sample preparation facility in Kamloops, BC, certified reference material standards, blanks, and pulp duplicates were inserted at a ratio of approximately 1 in every 20 drill core samples. Samples were prepared in Kamloops by crushing the entire sample to 70% passing -2mm, riffle splitting off 1kg and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. After preparation in Kamloops, the prepared pulps were shipped to ALS Global's analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. The gold assays are determined by Au-AA26 fire assay method which reports results in parts per million (ppm) (equivalent to grams per tonne (g/t)).

Base metal assays are first determined using the ME-MS61 method (four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish), which reports results as parts per million (ppm). All analyses that reach the overlimits of ME-MS61 are reanalyzed with an Ore Grade method. The analytical results are verified with the application of industry standard Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QA-QC) procedures.

Qualified Person

Independent Director of Jiulian, Scott Dorion, P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Jiulian

Jiulian is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in southern British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 4,056-hectare Big Kidd property, located near Aspen Grove, BC. The Big Kidd property is located 25 km (approximately 15 minutes via Highway 97C) east of Merritt, BC, and 102 km west of the Company's head office in Kelowna, BC. The Property has a network of gravel roads, LTE cellular service and a high-voltage power line running across it. Jiulian Resources Inc. is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "JLR".

