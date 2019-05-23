HPQ Releases First Ever Gen2 PUREVAP Video of Liquid Silicon Metal Tapping

MONTREAL, May 23, 2019 - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. – (www.HPQSilicon.com) (TSX-V: HPQ), (OTCPink: URAGF), (FWB: UGE) is pleased to announce the receipt of a video from PyroGenesis Canada Inc (“PyroGenesis”) (TSX-V: PYR) demonstrating a Silicon Metal Melt Drainage (Tapping) test, which is part of the continuous development testing with our Gen2 PUREVAP™ Commercial Scalability Proof of Concept platform.

DRAINAGE OF LIQUID SILICON MELT AT THE BOTTOM OF REACTOR (TAPPING) CRITICAL TO PROCESS

Drainage of silicon metal (tapping) is one of the most important aspects of the disruptive process being developed. In order to test design efficiency and to generate computational studies to predict the tapping behaviour of liquid silicon in the Gen3 pilot plant, a few silicon melting and tapping tests using the Gen2 reactor have been conducted to date. The video was produced during one of these tests.

SIMULATED TAPPING DONE USING GEN2

The Gen2 reactor was ramped up to operating parameters and once it reached operating temperature, as-received Si was introduced into the reactor for effective melting. The video sequence starts when the reactor is opened until all the liquid silicon metal is drained out.

LINK TO VIDEO ON HPQ WEBSITE: https://hpqsilicon.com/#gen2

Mr. Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. stated: “We are very excited to be able to present to our stakeholders our first ever video of the Gen2 in action. This video gives life to our tests. Tests that are demonstrating the incredible versatility of our Gen2 PUREVAPTM QRR platform, highlighting the advancement being made on the project and toward de-risking the Gen3 commercial scalability testing phase”.

Pierre Carabin, Eng., M. Eng., Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategist of PyroGenesis has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed resource company focuses on becoming a vertically integrated and diversified High Purity, Solar Grade Silicon Metal (SoG Si) producer and a manufacturer of multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types, required for production of high performance photovoltaic conversion.

HPQ’s goal is to develop, in collaboration with industry leaders, PyroGenesis (TSX-V: PYR) and Apollon Solar, that are experts in their fields of interest, the innovative PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR)”, a truly 2.0 Carbothermic process (patent pending), which will permit the transformation and purification of quartz (SiO 2 ) into high purity silicon metal (Si) in one step and reduce by a factor of at least two-thirds (2/3) the costs associated with the transformation of quartz (SiO 2 ) into SoG Si. The pilot plant equipment that will validate the commercial potential of the process is on schedule to start in 2019. Shares outstanding: 222,284,053

