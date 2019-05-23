Fancamp drills near surface high grade copper occurrences

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) wishes to report ongoing reconnaissance drilling on its 100% owned Harvey Hill copper prospect, located northeast of Thetford Mines in the Quebec Appalachians. A total of 15 short holes totalling some 800m is planned, targeting three near surface mineralized lenses, one atop the other, and extending over some 425 meters in an east northeast direction. These zones are near flat lying, with average thicknesses on the order of 2-3 metres. These zones have been tested by several previous operators whose main efforts however were aimed at deeper underground operations in the 1973-1976 period which resulted in recorded production of 450,000 tonnes @1.22% Cu and 2.8 g/t Ag; approximately 300,000 tonnes remain at similar grades (DV 85-08, MERN).



Little attention however has been paid to these easily accessible higher grade ores near surface, hence the present program. Historic results (GM 1951A) on these targets include the following; 3.5% Cu over 4.2 m; 1.2%Cu over 7.1m; 4.7%Cu and 37.5 g/t Ag over 2.7 m; 3.9% Cu and 27.8 g/t Ag over 1.5 m; and 2.6%Cu and 18.2 g/t Ag over 2.3 m.

Assay results will be released following completion of the program.

This release was written by the Company’s QP, Jean Bernard P.Geo.

Peter H. Smith, President.

