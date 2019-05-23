Select Sands Corp. to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on May 29, 2019 and Host Investor Conference Call on May 30, 2019

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 - - Select Sands Corp. (" Select Sands Corp. " or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) (OTCQX:SLSDF) is pleased to announce that it will be releasing financial results for the first quarter of 2019 after market close on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST).

Details of the conference call:

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST)

North America toll free dial-in number: 1-844-750-4869

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5277

Please ask operator to be joined into the Select Sands Corp. call.

A playback of the conference call will be available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company which owns a number of properties in Arkansas and is currently in production at its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, USA. Select Sands Corp.' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands Corp.' Arkansas properties have a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

For more information about Select Sands Corp., please visit www.selectsandscorp.com or contact:

Zigurds Vitols

President & CEO

Phone: (844) 806-7313

Investor Relations

Arlen Hansen

SNS@kincommunications.com

Phone: (604) 684-6730

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.