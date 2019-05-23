Champion Bear Files Revised Technical Report for the Plomp Farm Gold Deposit, NW Ontario, Canada

CALGARY, May 23, 2019 - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CBA-V) ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed a revised Technical Report (the "Revised Report") for the Company's Plomp Farm Gold Deposit located approximately 20 kilometers west of Dryden, Ontario. The Revised Report amends and restates in its entirety the previous report on this deposit filed by the Company on February 5, 2018, including the complete retraction of the previously announced mineral resource. The Revised Report can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



The Revised Report was prepared by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., Manager – Mining with WSP Canada Inc. (WSP) as the Qualified Person (QP), in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards incorporated in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

Mr. McCracken, who is an independent qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About Champion Bear

Champion Bear is a mineral exploration company focused exclusively on the historically prospective regions of Ontario. The Company's primary targets are Platinum Group Metals Ltd., precious metals, and polymetallic base metals deposits. The Company has assembled a large land position in the Dryden and Sudbury areas, totaling over 16,000 hectares. Additional information about Champion Bear can be found on the Company's website at www.championbear.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information, please contact: Richard D. Kantor, Chairman and President of Champion Bear at phone: (403) 229-9522.

