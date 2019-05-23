Canterra Announces Director Retirement

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (CTM-TSX.V) (“Canterra” or “the Company”) announces the retirement of long-time director, Mr. Mike Muzylowski.
Mike has been on the Board of Directors of Canterra and its predecessor companies, Windspear Diamonds and Diamondex Resources Ltd., for more than 20 years and has been instrumental in directing the companies both corporately and geologically. Mike was honoured as the “Developer of the Year” in 1988 by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. In 2011, Mike was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in recognition for his many contributions to the mining industry and most notably for the discovery and development of the 16 mineral deposits which became producing mines, including Windspear Diamonds’ Snap Lake Diamond Mine.
The Board of Canterra would like to thank Mike for all his contributions and dedication over the years and wish him and his wife Lesia all the best in their retirement.
