Eramet: Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 23 May 2019

At its meeting of 23 May 2019, the Board of Directors acknowledged the appointment by the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of Mr. Jérôme Duval, Mr. François Corbin and Mr. Emeric Burin des Roziers as new members of the Board, each for a term of four years. These appointments follow the expiry of the terms of office of Mr. Georges Duval and Mr. Edouard Duval as well as Mr. Antoine Treuille.

The General Meeting also renewed for a period of four years, the terms of office of Ms. Manoelle Lepoutre, Mr. Jean-Yves Gilet, Mr. Claude Tendil, SORAME (represented by Mr. Cyrille Duval) and CEIR (represented by Ms. Nathalie de La Fournière). In addition, Mr. Bruno Vincent, previously acting as permanent representative of FSI Equation, was appointed as the French Government representative at the Board.

The composition of the 4 Committees has also been reviewed by the Board. Henceforth, each committee is chaired by an independent director: Ms. Miriam Maes (Audit, Risks and Ethics Committee), Mr. Claude Tendil (Remuneration and Governance Committee, Appointments Committee) and Ms. Manoelle Lepoutre (Strategy and CSR Committee).

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Ms. Christel Bories has sincerely thanked Mr. Georges Duval and Mr. Edouard Duval as well as Mr. Antoine Treuille for their commitment and positive contributions to the work of the Board over the past twenty years.

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive.

As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately ?4 billion in 2018.

