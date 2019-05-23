Update on the Drilling at Providence Group of Gold Mines

Vancouver, May 23, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD)("the Company") is pleased to announce that that the Company is core drilling HQ holes is now underway at its Providence Group of Gold Mines, located in the historic Motherload Gold District of California. The Providence gold property is located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range just east of the city of Sonora California. The first phase of a planned two phase drilling program, (the first drill program ever performed on this past historical high grade producer), is designed to intersect the Providence vein system near surface and along strike.

John Kowalchuck, P.Geo and VP of Exploration states "We are very encouraged that three of the first four holes intersected the historic past gold producing Providence vein system."

Samples are now on their way to Bureau Veritas Analytical Laboratory in Sparks, Nevada for analysis. The results will be released when they have been received. When the assays have been interpreted, the phase two drill program will begin.

Further updates of the rest of the first phase of drilling will be released as the logging becomes available.

A brief summary of the logged core which intersected the Providence vein system is as follows:

Drill Hole #1 was drilled in the footwall of the vein and missed the target.

Drill Hole #2 intersected 20.5 metres (67.3 ft) of the zone for a true width of 8.0 metres (26.2 ft)

Drill holes # 1 and # 2 are drilled from the same drill site since the collar was below the vein. Drill hole #2 was drilled downdip to intersect the vein at a shallow angle.

Drill Hole # 3 intersected 1.8 metres (5.9 ft) of the vein

Drill hole # 3 is 38 metres (124.6 feet) north of drill holes #1 and #2

Drill Hole #4 intersected 3.1 metres (10.8 ft) of the vein for a true width of 2.4 metres (8.4 ft)

Drill hole #4 is 51 metres (167.2 feet) north of drill hole #3.

