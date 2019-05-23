Scottie Resources Announces Formation of Special Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to announce the formation of a Special Advisory Board. The Company intends to draw from the business and geological expertise of these Special Advisory Board members who have agreed to provide the Company with advice, counsel, and experience.



The Company wishes to announce Giulio T. Bonifacio as the inaugural member of the Special Advisory Board. Mr. Bonifacio has over 30 years’ experience in senior executive roles in the mining industry. Mr. Bonifacio is the Founder and former President, CEO and Director of Nevada Copper Corp. since its inception in 2005 until his retirement in February 2018. Over the 13-year period, he led and directed efforts at every stage of the company's development which included exploration, resource expansion, feasibility studies and the successful permitting of both the underground and open-pit deposits at the company's Pumpkin Hollow project located in Nevada. Additionally, Mr. Bonifacio led efforts toward the construction and completion of production-sized headframe, hoist and 1,900-foot-deep, 24-foot-diameter concreted-lined production-sized shaft, all of which has led to a shortened construction period at Pumpkin Hollow which is currently scheduled to commence production in Q4-2019. Among his many accomplishments Mr. Bonifacio has raised directly over $700 million through equity and project debt financings for projects of merit as well as being involved in corporate transactions aggregating in excess of a billion dollars. Mr. Bonifacio is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience and knowledge of operations, capital markets, project finance, and mergers and acquisitions.

Bradley Rourke, Scotties’ C.E.O. stated, “We are thrilled to have Giulio join the Company as an Advisory Board member. We expect that we will be able to draw from his decades of experience in the industry in creating wealth for shareholders, as well as his proven experience in accessing capital in the resource sector.”

The Company has granted a total of 550,000 stock options to Mr. Bonifacio, entitling him to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.22 per share and valid for a period of five years. The options will vest in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine property and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bow property which is contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie owns 100% interests in the Ruby Silver and Black Hills properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bitter Creek property which joins the Ruby Silver property with the Black Hills property.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President & CEO at (250) 877-9902.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Bradley Rourke”

President & CEO

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.