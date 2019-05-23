Golden Hope Announces Private Placement

Hillsburgh, May 23, 2019 - Golden Hope Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: GNH; Pink Sheets: GOLHF; Frankfurt: 6G01) (the "Company" or "Golden Hope") wishes to announce a non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to $360,000 from eligible participants through the sale of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 36 months from closing at $0.12.

The Company reserves the right to modify the size of the private placement or to modify the type, nature and/or price of the units for any reason. The offering and any modification to it are subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds of the financing will be used for business development purposes and general working capital. Any shares issued will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements .

About Golden Hope Mines Limited

Golden Hope Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that seeks to grow shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and base metal projects suitable for underground and/or open-pit mining. The Company's focus is currently in southeastern Quebec, Canada. The Company's claim blocks lie within an area that extends approximately 100 kilometres along the Appalachians of southeastern Quebec from near Ste-Lucie-de-Beauregard to about 16 kilometres southwest of Beauceville. The Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit lies 5 kilometres southeast of St-Magloire within the Bellechasse Belt, an approximately 18 kilometre long mineralized area. For further information on Golden Hope Mines Ltd. please visit www.goldenhopemines.com.

