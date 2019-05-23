The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Directors Changes

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), today announced that Cheryl K. Beebe has been elected to its Board of Directors. Ms. Beebe worked for 34 years for Ingredion, Inc. (formerly Corn Products International, Inc.), most recently as the company’s Chief Financial officer and Executive Vice President.

“We are pleased to welcome Cheryl to the Mosaic Board,” said Chairman Gregory L. Ebel. “We look forward to benefitting from her extensive financial expertise, as well as her deep knowledge of the agriculture industry.”

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

