The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Directors Changes

23:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), today announced that Cheryl K. Beebe has been elected to its Board of Directors. Ms. Beebe worked for 34 years for Ingredion, Inc. (formerly Corn Products International, Inc.), most recently as the company’s Chief Financial officer and Executive Vice President.

“We are pleased to welcome Cheryl to the Mosaic Board,” said Chairman Gregory L. Ebel. “We look forward to benefitting from her extensive financial expertise, as well as her deep knowledge of the agriculture industry.”

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits or strategic plans and other statements about anticipated future financial, production and operating performance. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: difficulties with realization of the benefits or strategic plans; actual costs of various items differing from management’s current estimates, price and demand volatility for our products, other changes in market conditions, accidents and disruptions, including potential mine fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of hazardous or volatile chemicals; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other risks associated with Mosaic's international operations, changes in government policy, changes in environmental and other governmental regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



Contact

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
763-577-6102
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors
Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
763-577-8213
investor@mosaicco.com


