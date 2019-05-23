Orsu Metals Files Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Technical Report for Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V: OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") has filed a technical report titled: "NI43-101 Technical Report on the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Sergeevskoe Property, Zabaikalskiy Krai, Russian Federation" dated effective April 15, 2019 (the "Sergeevskoe Report") to support the maiden resource announced on April 17, 2019.

An Inferred Mineral Resource of 25.09 million tonnes, grading 1.47 g/t gold and containing 1.19 Moz gold at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade, was optimized into an open pit constrained by the license boundary at Sergeevskoe.

The Sergeevskoe Report was independently prepared by Wardell Armstrong International Ltd. ("WAI") in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code (2012)/CIM Definitions Standards and NI 43-101 requirements and is filed on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and is also available on the Company's website.

Based on the results, Orsu considers that there is a strong potential to grow the mineralization envelope at the Sergeevskoe Gold Project beyond that identified in this maiden Mineral Resource estimate. The mineralization is open both along the westward strike and downdip. In particular, there is a strong possibility to identify new mineralization at the western continuation of Klyuchi West and Intermediate domains, and only partly drill-tested mineralization in between these domains and Kozie domain. The western extension of Zone 23 remains open, with some gold mineralization recognized in historical holes and by Orsu during scout sampling at the Sergeeva prospect some 500 m west. Peak Klyuchi requires additional attention as a direct continuation of the Intermediate mineral domain. Kozie domain is also open westward, with gold mineralization intercepted in Orsu's trench SKZTR17-11.

In addition, there are numerous occurrences of gold mineralization and geochemical/geophysical anomalies not yet tested by Orsu beyond the area of detailed works within the Company's 7.6 square km license area of the Sergeevskoe project (see press release dated September 21, 2016).

Alexander Yakubchuk, the Company's Director of Exploration, Ph.D., MIMMM, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the exploration information disclosures contained in this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements.

