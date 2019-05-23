Sutter Announces Appointment of Receiver for Sutter Gold Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 - Sutter Gold Mining Inc. ("Sutter" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to an order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated May 17, 2019, The Bowra Group Inc. ("Bowra") was appointed as receiver (the "Receiver") over all of the assets, undertakings and properties of Sutter. The Receiver was appointed pursuant to an application brought by RMB with the consent of the Company. The Receiver, with the assistance of Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners will be running a sales solicitation process to sell the assets of Sutter, which primarily consist of the shares of Sutter's wholly owned subsidiary, Sutter Gold Mining Inc. Company.

In conjunction with the appointment Bowra on May 17, 2019, Richard Winters, director and interim Chief Executive Officer resigned from both Sutter's board of directors (the "Board") and as CEO of the Company. In addition, Leanne Baker and Mark Brown, both independent directors, resigned from the Board on May 21, 2019.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sutter Gold Mining Inc.

