Filo Mining Files Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be Held June 20 2019

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX-V, Nasdaq First North: FIL) ("Filo Mining Corp.", "Filo", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held at Suite 2000, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8 on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time), for the following purposes:

to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2018, together with the report of the auditors thereon; to fix the number of directors at seven; to elect directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; to consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution providing for the required annual approval of the Corporation's incentive stock option plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying management information circular (the "Information Circular"); and to transact such further and other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The record date for the Annual General Meeting is May 17, 2019. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https://filo-mining.com/investors/corporate-filings.

Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Shares

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear Registered Securities"), which trade on the Nasdaq First North Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of Common Shares for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form (the "Swedish VIF") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish VIF cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish VIF must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish VIF.

ABOUT FILO MINING CORP.

Filo Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V and on Nasdaq First North under the symbol "FIL". Filo Mining Corp. is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on May 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Filo Mining Corp.,

Adam I. Lundin

President and CEO

