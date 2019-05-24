Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $39.7 Million, $0.23 Per Share, and Cash Flow From Operations of $67.8 Million, for Fiscal 2019

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended March 31, 2019. All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.



FISCAL YEAR 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Ore mined up 5% to 906,794 tonnes compared to the prior year;





Metals sold amounted to approximately 6.4 million ounces of silver, 3,500 ounces of gold, 64.8 million pounds of lead, and 22.7 million pounds of zinc, up 6%, 13%, 5% and 16%, respectively, compared to the prior year;





Sales of $170.5 million, compared to $170.0 million in the prior year;





Gross profit margin of 49% compared to 52% in the prior year, with the decrease mainly due to lower metal prices;





Net income attributable to equity shareholders of $39.7 million, or $0.23 per share compared to $47.0 million, or $0.27 per share in the prior year. The adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders 1 of $32.2 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $41.5 million, or $0.24 per share, in the prior year;





of $32.2 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $41.5 million, or $0.24 per share, in the prior year; Cash cost per ounce of silver 1 , net of by-product credits, of negative $4.29 compared to negative $4.73 in the prior year;





, net of by-product credits, of negative $4.29 compared to negative $4.73 in the prior year; All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver 1 , net of by-product credits, of $3.52, compared to $3.27 in the prior year;





, net of by-product credits, of $3.52, compared to $3.27 in the prior year; Cash flow from operations of $67.8 million, compared to $67.9 million in the prior year;





Paid $18.2 million of income tax, including $5.2 million of withholding tax, compared to $19.7 million of income tax, including $1.0 million of withholding tax in the prior year;





Paid $4.2 million of dividends to the Company’s shareholders, compared to $3.4 million in the prior year; and





Ended the fiscal year with $115.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, an increase of $9.2 million or 9%, compared to $106.1 million as at March 31, 2018.





1 Non-IFRS measure. Please refer to section 13 of the corresponding MD&A for reconciliation.





HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2019 (“Q4 FISCAL 2019”)

Ore mined up 13% to 161,400 tonnes compared to the prior year quarter;





Metals sold amounted to approximately 1.3 million ounces of silver, 700 ounces of gold, 12.7 million pounds of lead, and 7.3 million pounds of zinc, compared to approximately 1.4 million ounces of silver, 700 ounces of gold, 13.3 million pounds of lead, and 2.6 million pounds of zinc sold in the prior year quarter.





Sales of $35.0 million, down 9% compared to $38.4 million in the prior year quarter;





Gross profit margin of 47% compared to 50% in the prior year quarter;





Net income attributable to equity shareholders of $12.1 million, or $0.07 per share compared to $12.2 million or $0.07 per share in the prior year quarter. The adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders of $4.6 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior year quarter;





Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of negative $3.97 compared to negative $3.89 in the prior year quarter;





All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of $4.49, compared to $3.04 in the prior year quarter; and





Cash flow from operations of $6.0 million, compared to $2.9 million in the prior year quarter.

FINANCIALS

1. Fiscal 2019 vs. Fiscal 2018

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Fiscal 2019 was $39.7 million or $0.23 per share, compared to $47.0 million or $0.27 per share in Fiscal 2018. The adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders was $32.2 million or $0.19 per share after the adjustment of impairment reversal, compared to the adjusted net income of $41.5 million or $0.24 per share in Fiscal 2018.

Compared to the prior year, the Company’s consolidated financial results in Fiscal 2019 were mainly impacted by i) an increase of 6%, 5% and 16% in silver, lead and zinc sold, respectively; ii) a decrease of 7%, 2% and 17% in the realized selling prices for silver, lead and zinc, respectively; and iii) a 2% increase in total production cost.

Sales in Fiscal 2019 were $170.5 million, up $0.5 million compared to $170.0 million in Fiscal 2018. Silver and gold sales represented $80.7 million and $3.6 million, respectively, while base metals represented $86.2 million of the total sales, compared to silver, gold and base metals sales of $82.4 million, $3.2 million, and $84.5 million, respectively, in Fiscal 2018.

Cost of sales in Fiscal 2019 was $87.3 million compared to $82.2 million in Fiscal 2018. The cost of sales included $62.5 million of cash production costs (Fiscal 2018 - $59.1 million), $4.9 million of mineral resources tax (Fiscal 2018 - $4.8 million), and $20.0 million of depreciation, amortization and depletion charges (Fiscal 2018 - $18.2 million). The increase in the cash production costs expensed and amortization charges were mainly due to a 2% increase in production costs and more metals sold. The increase in mineral resources tax was associated with the increase in revenue. The cash production costs expensed in cost of sales represents approximately 893,000 tonnes of ore processed and expensed at a cost of $69.92 per tonne (Fiscal 2018 – approximately 861,000 tonnes at $68.72 per tonne).

Gross profit margin in Fiscal 2019 was 49%, compared to 52% in Fiscal 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the realized metal selling prices. Ying Mining District’s gross profit margin was 52% compared to 55% in Fiscal 2018. GC Mine’s gross profit margin was 35% compared to 36% in Fiscal 2018.

General and administrative expenses were $19.4 million in Fiscal 2019, and increase of 4% compared to $18.7 million in Fiscal 2018. The increase was mainly due to a $0.3 million increase in non-cash stock based compensation expenses and a $1.0 million increase in labour costs, arising primarily from the increase of employees’ pay rate as well as an increase in social insurance premiums in China, offset by a $0.7 million decrease in discretionary office and administrative expenses.

Income tax expenses in Fiscal 2019 were $20.9 million, compared to $18.9 million in Fiscal 2018. The income tax expense recorded in Fiscal 2019 included a current income tax expense of $17.8 million (Fiscal 2018 - $16.1 million) and a deferred income tax expense of $3.1 million (Fiscal 2017 - $2.8 million). The current income tax included $5.2 million of withholding tax (Fiscal 2018 - $1.0 million), which was paid at a rate of 10% of dividends and interest distributed out of China.

Cash flows provided by operating activities in Fiscal 2019 were $67.8 million, slightly lower than the $67.9 million in the prior year. The decrease was mainly due to less operating income arising from lower metal prices and the increase in the withholding tax payment.

The Company ended the fiscal year with $115.3 million cash and short-term investments, an increase of $9.2 million or 9%, compared to $106.1 million as at March 31, 2018.

Working capital as at March 31, 2019 was $96.9 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 7%, compared to $90.5 million as at March 31, 2018.

2. Q4 Fiscal 2019 vs. Q4 Fiscal 2018

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q4 Fiscal 2019 was $12.1 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.07 per share in Q4 Fiscal 2018. The adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders was $4.6 million, or $0.03 per share in Q4 Fiscal 2019 after adjustments of impairment reversal of $9.2 million (Q4 Fiscal 2018 - $4.7 million) compared to $7.5 million or $0.04 per share in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

Compared to the prior year quarter, the Company’s consolidated financial results in Q4 Fiscal 2019 were mainly impacted by the following: i) a decrease of 11%, 3%, 18%, and 41% in the net realized selling prices for silver, gold, lead, and zinc, respectively; ii) a 5% decrease in silver and lead sold; iii) a 184% increase in zinc sold; and iii) a 7% decrease in per tonne production costs.

Sales were $35.0 million, down 9%, in Q4 Fiscal 2019, compared to $38.4 million in Q4 Fiscal 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in net realized selling prices and less silver and lead sold. Silver and gold sales represented $16.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively, while base metals represented $17.5 million of total sales, compared to silver, gold and base metals of $19.8 million, $0.8 million, and $17.9 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Cost of sales was $18.6 million in Q4 Fiscal 2019, compared to $19.3 million in Q4 Fiscal 2018. The cost of sales included $13.0 million of cash production cost (Q4 Fiscal 2018 - $13.3 million), $1.0 million of mineral resource taxes (Q4 Fiscal 2018 - $1.1 million), and $4.6 million of depreciation, amortization and depletion charges (Q4 Fiscal 2018 - $5.0 million).

Gross profit margin decreased to 47% in Q4 Fiscal 2019, compared to 50% in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

Cash flows provided by operating activities in Q4 Fiscal 2019 were $6.0 million, an increase of $3.1 million, compared to $2.9 million in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

OPERATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT

1. Fiscal 2019 vs. Fiscal 2018

In Fiscal 2019, on a consolidated basis, the Company mined 906,794 tonnes of ore, an increase of 5% or 46,870 tonnes, compared to 859,924 tonnes in Fiscal 2018. Ore mined at the Ying Mining District increased by 1% or 8,435 tonnes, and ore mined at the GC Mine increased by 16% or 38,435 tonnes. Ore milled in Fiscal 2019 was 908,846 tonnes, an increase of 5% compared to 863,070 tonnes in Fiscal 2018.

In Fiscal 2019, the Company sold approximately 6.4 million ounces of silver, 3,500 ounces of gold, 64.8 million pounds of lead, and 22.7 million pounds of zinc, up 6%, 13%, 5%, and 16%, respectively, compared to 6.0 million ounces of silver, 3,100 ounces of gold, 61.9 million pounds of lead, and 19.6 million pounds of zinc in Fiscal 2018.

The consolidated total mining cost and cash mining cost were $74.98 and $55.35 per tonne, up 2% and 1%, respectively, compared to $73.48 and $54.60 per tonne, respectively, in Fiscal 2018. The increase in cash mining cost was mainly due to inflation resulting in an increase of i) $1.1 million in mining contractor’s costs; ii) $0.6 million in raw material costs; and iii) $0.6 million in utility costs.

The consolidated total milling cost and cash milling cost were $13.99 and $11.69 per tonne, up 1% and 4%, respectively, compared to $13.82 and $11.25 per tonne, respectively, in Fiscal 2018. The increase in the cash milling cost was mainly due to a $0.4 million increase in raw material costs.

The consolidated cash production cost per tonne of ore processed in Fiscal 2019 was $69.92, a 2% increase compared to $68.72 in Fiscal 2018, but below the Company’s annual guidance.

The consolidated total production cost and cash production cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, were negative $1.16 and negative $4.29, respectively, compared to negative $1.70 and negative $4.73, respectively, in the prior year. The increase was mainly due to a $3.3 million increase in cash production cost expensed offset by a $2.2 million increase in by-product credits.

The consolidated all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $3.52 compared to $3.27 in Fiscal 2018. The increase was mainly due to i) a $3.4 million increase in cash production cost expensed; ii) a $0.7 million increase in general and administrative expenses; and iii) a $1.0 million increase in sustaining capital expenditures, offset by a $2.2 million increase in by-product credits.

2. Q4 Fiscal 2019 vs. Q4 Fiscal 2018

In Q4 Fiscal 2019, the Company mined 161,400 tonnes of ore, and increase of 13%, compared to 143,262 tonnes in Q4 Fiscal 2018. Correspondingly, ore milled in Q4 Fiscal 2019 was 159,904 tonnes, an increase of 15% compared to 138,537 tonnes in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

In Q4 Fiscal 2019, the Company sold approximately 1.3 million ounces of silver, 700 ounces of gold, 12.7 million pounds of lead, and 7.3 million pounds of zinc compared to 1.4 million ounces of silver, 700 ounces of gold, 13.3 million pounds of lead, and 2.6 million pounds of zinc in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

The consolidated total mining cost and cash mining cost were $80.22 and $57.55 per tonne, down 6% and 7%, respectively, compared to $85.55 and $61.78 per tonne in Q4 Fiscal 2018. The consolidated total milling cost and cash milling cost in Q4 Fiscal 2019 were $17.58 and $14.53 per tonne, down 8% and 3%, respectively, compared to $19.14 and $14.96 per tonne in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

The consolidated total production cost and cash production cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, were negative $0.47 and negative $3.97, respectively, compared to negative $0.30 and negative $3.89 in Q4 Fiscal 2018. The improvement was mainly due to the decrease in per tonne mining and milling cost as discussed above.

The consolidated all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $4.49 compared to $3.04 in Q4 Fiscal 2018. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $1.4 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

3. Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China





Ying Mining District Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Fiscal year ended March 31, March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 2019 2018 Ore Mined (tonne) 111,032 174,152 180,662 156,730 113,820 622,576 614,141 Ore Milled (tonne) 107,039 184,684 172,200 155,929 112,285 619,851 618,732 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 324 296 308 323 309 311 305 Lead (%) 4.5 4.1 4.6 4.5 4.3 4.4 4.4 Zinc (%) 0.9 0.8 0.9 1.1 1.0 0.9 0.9 Recoveries Silver (%) 95.5 95.6 96.1 96.0 95.9 95.8 95.7 Lead (%) 96.1 95.2 95.6 96.3 96.5 95.7 96.3 Zinc (%) 63.7 50.2 51.2 54.5 54.5 54.1 52.3 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounce) 1,141 1,545 1,765 1,313 1,319 5,764 5,437 Gold (in thousands of ounce) 0.7 1.1 1.0 0.7 0.7 3.5 3.1 Lead (in thousands of pound) 10,310 15,156 17,359 13,313 12,649 56,138 55,180 Zinc (in thousands of pound) 2,464 381 1,648 2,133 1,106 6,626 6,136 Cash mining costs ($ per tonne) 65.24 63.04 58.65 63.49 65.88 63.39 61.46 Total mining costs ($ per tonne) 93.86 86.27 81.50 89.57 92.81 88.19 84.59 Cash milling costs ($ per tonne) 12.57 10.49 8.54 10.30 12.59 10.43 9.49 Total milling costs ($ per tonne) 12.55 12.24 10.47 12.60 15.80 12.58 11.71 Cash production costs ($ per tonne) 81.78 77.80 71.45 78.10 82.84 78.04 74.96 Cash costs per ounce of silver ($) (3.02 ) (1.74 ) (2.80 ) (6.25 ) (3.41 ) (3.35 ) (3.88 ) All-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver ($) 3.28 5.80 1.52 (0.28 ) 1.39 2.60 2.04



Fiscal 2019 vs. Fiscal 2018

In Fiscal 2019, the total ore mined at the Ying Mining District was 622,576 tonnes, an increase of 1% or 8,435 tonnes, compared to 614,141 tonnes mined in Fiscal 2018. Ore milled was 619,851 tonnes, an increase of 1,119 tonnes compared to 618,732 tonnes in Fiscal 2018.

Head grades of ore milled at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2019 were 311 grams per tonne (“g/t”) for silver, 4.4% for lead, and 0.9% for zinc, compared to 305 g/t for silver, 4.4% for lead, and 0.9% for zinc in Fiscal 2018. The Company continues to achieve positive dilution control using its “Enterprise Blog” to assist and manage daily operations.

In Fiscal 2019, the Ying Mining District sold approximately 5.8 million ounces of silver, 3,500 ounces of gold, 56.1 million pounds of lead, and 6.6 million pounds of zinc, up 6%, 13%, 2% and 8%, respectively, compared to 5.4 million ounces of silver, 3,100 ounces of gold, 55.2 million pounds of lead, and 6.1 million pounds of zinc in Fiscal 2018. As at March 31, 2019, the Ying Mining District has inventories of 3,150 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 250 tonnes of zinc concentrate, compared to 4,050 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 350 tonnes of zinc concentrate as at March 31, 2018.

Total mining cost and cash mining cost per tonne at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2019 were $88.19 and $63.39 per tonne, respectively, compared to $84.59 and $61.46 per tonne, respectively, in Fiscal 2018. The increase was mainly due to inflation resulting in an increase of i) $0.6 million in mining contractor’s costs, ii) $0.4 million in raw material costs, and iii) $0.7 million in utility costs. Total milling cost and cash milling cost per tonne at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2019 were $12.58 and $10.43, respectively, compared to $11.71 and $9.49, respectively, in Fiscal 2018.

Correspondingly, the total production cost and cash production cost per tonne of ore processed in Fiscal 2019 at the Ying Mining District were $104.99 and $78.04, respectively, compared to $100.31 and $74.96 in Fiscal 2018.

Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2019, was negative $3.35 compared to negative $3.88 in the prior year. The increase in the cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was mainly due to a $2.4 million increase in cash production cost expensed offset by a $0.6 million increase in by-product credits.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the Ying Mining District in Fiscal 2019, was $2.60 compared to $2.04 in the prior year. The increase was mainly due to increases of $2.4 million in cash production costs expensed and $2.2 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

In Fiscal 2019, approximately 75,955 metres or $1.8 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Fiscal 2018 – 104,798 metres or $2.3 million) and 18,656 metres or $5.4 million worth of preparation tunnelling (Fiscal 2018 – 19,723 metres or $5.8 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the Ying Mining District. In addition, approximately 65,653 metres or $23.2 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, ramps and declines (Fiscal 2018 – 61,827 metres or $20.1 million) were completed and capitalized.

Q4 Fiscal 2019 vs. Q4 Fiscal 2018

In Q4 Fiscal 2019, a total of 111,032 tonnes of ore were mined at the Ying Mining District, a decrease of 2% or 2,788 tonnes, compared to 113,820 tonnes in Q4 Fiscal 2018. Ore milled was 107,039 tonnes, a decrease of 3% or 5,246 tonnes, compared to 112,285 tonnes in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

Average head grades of ore processed were 324 g/t for silver, 4.5% for lead, and 0.9% for zinc compared to 309 g/t for silver, 4.3% for lead, and 1.0% for zinc in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

Metals sold were approximately 1.1 million ounces of silver, 700 ounces of gold, 10.3 million pounds of lead, and 2.5 million pounds of zinc, compared to 1.3 million ounces of silver, 700 ounces of gold, 12.6 million pounds of lead, and 1.1 million pounds of zinc in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

In Q4 Fiscal 2019, the cash mining cost at the Ying Mining District was $65.24 per tonne, down 1% compared to $65.88 in Q4 Fiscal 2018. The cash milling cost was $12.57 per tonne compared to $12.59 in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

In Q4 Fiscal 2019, cash cost per ounce of silver and all in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the Ying Mining District were negative $3.02 and $3.28, respectively, compared to negative $3.41 and $1.39 in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

In Q4 Fiscal 2019, approximately 6,083 metres or $0.3 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Q4 Fiscal 2018 – 18,791 metres or $0.6 million) and 3,061 metres or $1.0 million worth of preparation tunnelling (Q4 Fiscal 2018 – 2,809 metres or $0.9 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the Ying Mining District. In addition, approximately 10,730 metres or $4.0 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, and declines (Q4 Fiscal 2018 – 9,653 metres or $3.9 million) were completed and capitalized.

4. GC Mine, Guangdong Province, China





﻿﻿GC Mine

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Fiscal year ended March 31, March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 2019 2018 Ore Mined (tonne) 50,368 86,126 67,757 79,967 29,442 284,218 245,783 Ore Milled (tonne) 52,865 86,792 67,528 81,811 26,252 288,995 244,338 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 101 84 78 87 96 86 98 Lead (%) 1.8 1.6 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.5 1.5 Zinc (%) 3.3 3.1 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.0 2.8 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 81.3 80.5 76.7 75.3 76.3 78.4 76.2 Lead (%) 91.5 91.6 91.2 87.1 87.5 90.4 85.4 Zinc (%) 85.7 85.5 83.3 84.8 85.7 84.9 81.8 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounce) 173 167 136 150 63 626 603 Lead (in thousands of pound) 2,360 2,644 2,063 1,583 688 8,650 6,754 Zinc (in thousands of pound) 4,874 3,730 3,240 4,244 1,479 16,090 13,433 Cash mining cost ($ per tonne) 40.58 34.17 41.25 36.78 45.92 37.73 37.48 Total mining cost ($ per tonne) 50.13 42.40 49.29 44.62 57.47 46.04 45.73 Cash milling cost ($ per tonne) 18.52 14.08 11.45 14.46 25.07 14.39 15.72 Total milling cost ($ per tonne) 21.70 15.98 14.47 17.14 33.41 17.01 19.17 Cash production cost ($ per tonne) 59.10 48.25 52.70 51.24 70.99 52.12 53.20 Cash cost per ounce of silver ($) (10.23 ) (12.32 ) (10.81 ) (18.81 ) (13.95 ) (12.97 ) (12.37 ) All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver ($) (4.97 ) (6.54 ) (2.03 ) (11.36 ) (4.57 ) (6.28 ) (3.69 )

Fiscal 2019 vs. Fiscal 2018

In Fiscal 2019, the total ore mined at the GC Mine was 284,218 tonnes, an increase of 16% or 38,435 tonnes, compared to 245,783 tonnes in Fiscal 2018, while ore milled was 288,995 tonnes, an increase of 18% or 44,657 tonnes, compared to 244,338 tonnes in Fiscal 2018.

Average head grades of ore processed at the GC Mine were 86 g/t for silver, 1.5% for lead, and 3.0% for zinc compared to 98 g/t for silver, 1.5% for lead, and 2.8% for zinc in the prior year. Recovery rates of ore processed at the GC Mine were78.4% for silver, 90.4% for lead, and 84.9% for zinc, compared to 76.2% for silver, 85.4% for lead, and 81.8% for zinc in Fiscal 2018.

In Fiscal 2019, the GC Mine sold 626,000 ounces of silver, 8.7 million pounds of lead, and 16.1 million pounds of zinc, compared to 603,000 ounces of silver, 6.8 million pounds of lead, and 13.4 million pounds of zinc in Fiscal 2018.

Total mining cost and cash mining cost at the GC Mine in Fiscal 2019 were $46.04 and $37.73 per tonne, respectively, a slight increase of 1% compared to $45.73 and $37.48 per tonne, respectively, in Fiscal 2018. Total milling cost and cash milling cost per tonne at the GC Mine were $17.01 and $14.39, respectively, down 11% and 8%, compared to $19.17 and $15.72, respectively, in Fiscal 2018.

Correspondingly, total production cost and cash production cost per tonne of ore processed in Fiscal 2019 at the GC Mine were $63.05 and $52.12, respectively, a decrease of 3% and 2%, compared to $64.90 and $53.20, respectively, in Fiscal 2018.

Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the GC Mine, was negative $12.97 compared to negative $12.37 in the prior year. The decrease was mainly due to a 4% increase in by-product credits resulting from increases of 28% in lead and 20% in zinc sold offset by a decrease of 3% and 17% in net realized lead and zinc selling prices at the GC Mine.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, in Fiscal 2019 at the GC Mine was negative $6.28 compared to negative $3.69 in the prior year. The improvement was mainly due to an increase of $1.6 million in by-product credits and a decrease of $0.9 million in sustaining capital expenditures.

In Fiscal 2019, approximately 24,727 metres or $1.3 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Fiscal 2018 – 21,717 metres or $1.1 million) and 19,844 metres or $5.2 million worth of tunnelling (Fiscal 2018 – 15,811 metres or $4.5 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the GC Mine. In addition, approximately 1,374 metres or $1.0 million of horizontal tunnels, raises and declines (Fiscal 2018 – 320 metres or $0.3 million) were completed and capitalized.

Q4 Fiscal 2019 vs. Q4 Fiscal 2018

In Q4 Fiscal 2019, a total of 50,368 tonnes of ore were mined and 52,865 tonnes were milled at the GC Mine, up 71% and 101%, respectively, compared to 29,442 tonnes mined and 26,252 tonnes milled in Q4 Fiscal 2018.

Average head grades of ore milled were 101 g/t for silver, 1.8% for lead, and 3.3% for zinc compared to 96 g/t for silver, 1.3% for lead, and 2.9% for zinc in the same prior year quarter.

Metals sold were approximately 173,000 ounces of silver, 2.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.9 million pounds of zinc, compared to 63,000 ounces of silver, 0.7 million pounds of lead, and 1.5 million pounds of zinc in the same prior year quarter.

The cash mining cost at the GC Mine was $40.58 per tonne, a decrease of 12% compared to $45.92 per tonne in the same prior year quarter. The cash milling cost was $18.52 per tonne, a decrease of 26% compared to $25.07 in the same prior year quarter. Correspondingly, the cash production cost per tonne decreased by 17% to $59.10 from $70.99 in the same prior year quarter. The improvement in production cost was mainly due to higher production output resulting in lower fixed cost allocation.

Cash cost per ounce of silver and all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by‐product credits, at the GC Mine, for Q4 Fiscal 2019, were negative $10.23 and negative $4.97, respectively, compared to negative $13.95 and negative $4.57 in the same prior year quarter.

In Q4 Fiscal 2019, approximately 2,864 metres or $0.3 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Q4 Fiscal 2018 – 3,464 metres or $0.2 million) and 3,366 metres or $0.9 million of tunnelling (Q4 Fiscal 2018 – 1,526 metres or $0.7 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the GC Mine. In addition, approximately 262 metres or $0.2 million of horizontal tunnels, raise, and declines (Q4 Fiscal 2018 – 40 metres or $0.1 million) were completed and capitalized.

Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis, Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements for the corresponding period, which have been posted on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian low-cost silver-producer of silver, lead and zinc from mines in China. We deliver shareholder value through efficient management, organic growth, and the acquisition of projects we can build and operate profitably. Silvercorp’s goal is to achieve lasting and sustainable development for all our stakeholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)





As at March 31, As at March 31 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,441 $ 49,199 Short-term investments 47,836 56,910 Trade and other receivables 467 676 Inventories 10,836 11,018 Due from a related party 3,022 11 Income tax receivable 1,301 534 Prepaids and deposits 3,958 4,456 134,861 122,804 Non-current Assets Long-term prepaids and deposits 769 954 Reclamation deposits 7,953 5,712 Investment in an associate 38,703 38,001 Other investments 9,253 6,132 Plant and equipment 68,617 71,211 Mineral rights and properties 238,920 232,080 TOTAL ASSETS $ 499,076 $ 476,894 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 29,856 $ 25,198 Bank Loan 4,475 - Deposits received 3,040 6,806 Income tax payable 502 303 37,873 32,307 Non-current Liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 34,334 33,310 Environmental rehabilitation 13,688 13,098 Total Liabilities 85,895 78,715 Equity Share capital 231,269 228,729 Share option reserve 15,898 14,690 Reserves 25,409 25,409 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,864 ) (25,875 ) Retained earnings 116,734 86,283 Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 347,446 329,236 Non-controlling interests 65,735 68,943 Total Equity 413,181 398,179 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 499,076 $ 476,894





Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share figures)







Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 34,952 $ 38,449 $ 170,519 $ 170,039 Cost of sales Production costs 13,005 13,305 62,461 59,144 Mineral resource taxes 1,002 1,081 4,864 4,764 Depreciation and amortization 4,601 4,956 19,997 18,247 18,608 19,342 87,322 82,155 Gross profit 16,344 19,107 83,197 87,884 General and administrative 5,011 4,727 19,427 18,685 Government fees and other taxes 505 538 2,699 2,971 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,034 (862 ) (1,361 ) 1,628 Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 13 5 401 329 Gain on disposal of NSR - - - (4,320 ) Share of (income) loss in associate 118 189 330 700 Dilution gain on investment in associate - - - (822 ) Reclassification of other comprehensive loss upon ownership dilution of investment in associate - - - 18 Impairment reversal of investment in associate (1,899 ) (4,714 ) (1,899 ) (4,714 ) Impairment reversal of mineral rights and properties (7,279 ) - (7,279 ) - Other expense (income) 130 (149 ) 806 (2,016 ) Income from operations 18,711 19,373 70,073 75,425 Finance income 874 793 3,476 2,839 Finance costs (168 ) (120 ) (631 ) (449 ) Income before income taxes 19,417 20,046 72,918 77,815 Income tax expense 3,477 5,333 20,871 18,919 Net income $ 15,940 $ 14,713 $ 52,047 $ 58,896 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ 12,107 $ 12,194 $ 39,724 $ 46,994 Non-controlling interests 3,833 2,519 12,323 11,902 $ 15,940 $ 14,713 $ 52,047 $ 58,896 Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company Basic earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.23 $ 0.27 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 169,705,269 167,374,757 168,483,412 167,848,117 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 170,645,002 171,756,605 170,386,993 171,405,904





Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash provided by Operating activities Net income $ 15,940 $ 14,713 $ 52,047 $ 58,896 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Finance costs 168 120 631 449 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 4,942 5,266 21,250 19,442 Share of (income) loss in associate 118 189 330 700 Dilution gain on investment in associate - - - (822 ) Reclassification of other comprehensive loss upon ownership dilution of investment in associate - - - 18 Gain on disposal of NSR - - - (4,320 ) Impairment reversal of investment in associate (1,899 ) (4,714 ) (1,899 ) (4,714 ) Impairment reversal of mineral rights and properties (7,279 ) - (7,279 ) - Income tax expense 3,476 5,333 20,871 18,919 Finance income (874 ) (793 ) (3,476 ) (2,839 ) Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 13 5 401 329 Share-based compensation 479 422 1,896 1,566 Reclamation (2,455 ) (158 ) (2,788 ) (194 ) Income taxes paid (5,745 ) (10,096 ) (18,225 ) (19,743 ) Interest received 874 793 3,476 2,839 Interest paid (48 ) - (144 ) - Changes in non-cash operating working capital (1,700 ) (8,223 ) 659 (2,625 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,010 2,857 67,750 67,901 Investing activities Mineral rights and properties Capital expenditures (8,639 ) (4,310 ) (28,049 ) (20,948 ) Plant and equipment Additions (1,934 ) (1,697 ) (6,258 ) (6,152 ) Proceeds on disposals 2 14 31 33 Other investments Acquisition (1,018 ) - (1,018 ) - Investment in associate (107 ) - (107 ) (23,861 ) Net redemption (purchases) of short-term investments 10,574 (9,458 ) 5,969 (30,803 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,122 ) (15,451 ) (29,432 ) (81,731 ) Financing activities Related parties Payments made (2,989 ) - (2,989 ) - Bank loan Proceeds - - 4,527 - Non-controlling interests Distribution (3,333 ) (2,894 ) (13,259 ) (7,785 ) Acquisition - - (1,121 ) - Cash dividends distributed - - (4,208 ) (3,362 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 209 208 1,852 550 Common shares repurchased as part of normal course issuer bid - (2,398 ) - (4,177 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,113 ) (5,084 ) (15,198 ) (14,774 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 528 603 (4,878 ) 4,800 Increase in cash and cash equivalents (697 ) (17,075 ) 18,242 (23,804 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 68,138 66,274 49,199 73,003 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 67,441 $ 49,199 $ 67,441 $ 49,199





Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Mining Data

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)





Year ended March 31, 2019

Ying Mining District1 GC2 Total Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 622,576 284,218 906,794 Ore Milled (tonne) 619,851 288,995 908,846 + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 88.19 46.04 74.98 Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 63.39 37.73 55.35 Non cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 24.80 8.31 19.63 + Unit shipping costs($) 4.22 - 2.88 + Milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 12.58 17.01 13.99 Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 10.43 14.39 11.69 Non cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 2.15 2.62 2.30 + Average Production Cost Silver ($ per ounce) 5.89 5.93 6.10 Gold ($ per ounce) 473 - 503 Lead ($ per pound) 0.45 0.60 0.48 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.43 0.56 0.44 Other ($ per pound) 0.44 0.03 0.08 + Total production cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (0.42 ) (7.95 ) (1.16 ) + Total cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (3.35 ) (12.97 ) (4.29 ) + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 2.60 (6.28 ) 3.52 + All-in cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 4.30 (5.49 ) 5.22 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 95.8 78.4 93.8 Lead (%) 95.7 90.4 94.9 Zinc (%) 54.1 84.9 72.8 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 311 86 240 Lead (%) 4.4 1.5 3.5 Zinc (%) 0.9 3.0 1.6 Concentrate in stock Lead concentrate (tonne) 3,150 98 3,248 Zinc concentrate (tonne) 250 118 368 Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 5,764 626 6,390 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 3.5 - 3.5 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 56,138 8,650 64,788 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,626 16,090 22,716 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of $) 74,702 5,952 80,654 Gold (in thousands of $) 3,642 - 3,642 Lead (in thousands of $) 55,739 8,372 64,111 Zinc (in thousands of $) 6,305 14,349 20,654 Other (in thousands of $) 1,095 363 1,458 141,483 29,036 170,519 Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 12.96 9.51 12.62 Gold ($ per ounce) 1,041 - 1,041 Lead ($ per pound) 0.99 0.97 0.99 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.95 0.89 0.91 1 Ying Mining District includes mines: SGX, TLP, HPG,LM, BCG and HZG. 2 GC Silver recovery rate consists of 53.19% from lead concentrates and 25.18% from zinc concentrates. 2 GC Silver sold in zinc concentrates is subjected to higher smelter and refining charges which lowers the net silver selling price.





Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Mining Data

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)





Year ended March 31, 2018 Ying Mining District1 GC2 Total Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 614,141 245,783 859,924 Ore Milled (tonne) 618,732 244,338 863,070 + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 84.59 45.73 73.48 Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 61.46 37.48 54.60 Non cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 23.13 8.25 18.88 + Unit shipping costs($) 4.01 - 2.87 + Milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 11.71 19.17 13.82 Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 9.49 15.72 11.25 Non cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 2.22 3.45 2.57 + Average Production Cost Silver ($ per ounce) 5.93 6.52 6.21 Gold ($ per ounce) 443 - 475 Lead ($ per pound) 0.43 0.61 0.46 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.48 0.66 0.50 Other ($ per pound) 0.41 0.01 0.02 + Total production cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (1.07 ) (7.41 ) (1.70 ) + Total cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (3.88 ) (12.37 ) (4.73 ) + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 2.04 (3.69 ) 3.27 + All-in cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 2.72 (2.88 ) 4.01 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 95.7 76.2 93.5 Lead (%) 96.3 85.4 95.1 Zinc (%) 52.3 81.8 68.7 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 305 98 246 Lead (%) 4.4 1.5 3.6 Zinc (%) 0.9 2.8 1.4 Concentrate in stock Lead concentrate (tonne) 4,050 20 4,070 Zinc concentrate (tonne) 350 20 370 Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 5,437 603 6,040 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 3.1 - 3.1 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 55,180 6,754 61,934 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,136 13,433 19,569 Other (in thousands of pound) 524 16,276 16,800 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of $) 75,891 6,463 82,354 Gold (in thousands of $) 3,232 - 3,232 Lead (in thousands of $) 55,488 6,763 62,251 Zinc (in thousands of $) 7,000 14,462 21,462 Other (in thousands of $) 502 238 740 142,113 27,926 170,039 Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 13.96 10.72 13.63 Gold ($ per ounce) 1,043 - 1,043 Lead ($ per pound) 1.01 1.00 1.01 Zinc ($ per pound) 1.14 1.08 1.10 1 Ying Mining District includes mines: SGX, TLP, HPG,LM, BCG and HZG. 2 GC Silver recovery rate consists of 55.2% from lead concentrates and 21.0% from zinc concentrates. 2 GC Silver sold in zinc concentrates is subjected to higher smelter and refining charges which lower the net silver selling price.





Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Mining Data

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)





Three months ended March 31, 2019 Ying Mining District1 GC2 Total Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 111,032 50,368 161,400 Ore Milled (tonne) 107,039 52,865 159,904 + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 93.86 50.13 80.22 Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 65.24 40.58 57.55 Non cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 28.62 9.55 22.67 + Unit shipping costs($) 3.97 - 2.72 + Milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 15.55 21.70 17.58 Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 12.57 18.52 14.53 Non cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 2.98 3.18 3.05 + Average Production Cost Silver ($ per ounce) 6.13 6.08 6.41 Gold ($ per ounce) 501 - 546 Lead ($ per pound) 0.42 0.59 0.45 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.38 0.47 0.38 Other ($ per pound) 0.42 0.06 0.11 + Total production cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 0.27 (5.30 ) (0.47 ) + Total cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (3.02 ) (10.23 ) (3.97 ) + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 3.28 (4.97 ) 4.49 + All-in cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 8.39 (4.45 ) 9.09 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 95.5 81.3 93.6 Lead (%) 96.1 91.5 95.3 Zinc (%) 63.7 85.7 77.7 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 324 101 250 Lead (%) 4.5 1.8 3.6 Zinc (%) 0.9 3.3 1.7 Concentrate in stock Lead concentrate (tonne) 3,150 98 3,248 Zinc concentrate (tonne) 250 118 368 Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,141 173 1,314 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.7 - 0.7 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 10,310 2,360 12,670 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,464 4,874 7,338 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of $) 15,137 1,595 16,732 Gold (in thousands of $) 759 - 759 Lead (in thousands of $) 9,318 2,102 11,420 Zinc (in thousands of $) 2,028 3,501 5,529 Other (in thousands of $) 344 168 512 27,586 7,366 34,952 Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 13.27 9.22 12.73 Gold ($ per ounce) 1,084 - 1,084 Lead ($ per pound) 0.90 0.89 0.90 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.82 0.72 0.75 1 Ying Mining District includes mines: SGX, TLP, HPG,LM, BCG and HZG. 2 GC Silver recovery rate consists of 56.37% from lead concentrates and 24.92% from zinc concentrates. 2 GC Silver sold in zinc concentrates is subjected to higher smelter and refining charges which lowers the net silver selling price.





Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Mining Data

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining





Three months ended March 31, 2018

Ying Mining

District1 GC2 Total Production Data Mine Data Ore Mined (tonne) 113,820 29,442 143,262 Ore Milled (tonne) 112,285 26,252 138,537 + Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 92.81 57.47 85.55 Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 65.88 45.92 61.78 Non cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($) 26.93 11.55 23.77 + Unit shipping costs($) 4.37 - 3.46 + Milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 15.80 33.41 19.14 Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 12.59 25.07 14.96 Non cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($) 3.21 8.34 4.18 + Average Production Cost Silver ($ per ounce) 6.56 7.92 6.79 Gold ($ per ounce) 509 - 532 Lead ($ per pound) 0.49 0.81 0.52 Zinc ($ per pound) 0.57 0.89 0.61 Other ($ per pound) 0.03 - - + Total production cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (0.04 ) (5.73 ) (0.30 ) + Total cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (3.41 ) (13.95 ) (3.89 ) + All-in sustaining cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 1.39 (4.57 ) 3.04 + All-in cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) 2.81 2.62 4.91 Recovery Rates Silver (%) 95.9 76.3 94.6 Lead (%) 96.5 87.5 95.9 Zinc (%) 54.5 85.7 67.6 Head Grades Silver (gram/tonne) 309 96 269 Lead (%) 4.3 1.3 3.8 Zinc (%) 1.0 2.9 1.3 Concentrate in stock Lead concentrate (tonne) 4,050 20 4,070 Zinc concentrate (tonne) 350 20 370 Sales Data Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,319 63 1,382 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 0.7 - 0.7 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 12,649 688 13,337 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 1,106 1,479 2,585 Metal Sales Silver (in thousands of $) 19,041 728 19,769 Gold (in thousands of $) 784 - 784 Lead (in thousands of $) 13,760 815 14,575 Zinc (in thousands of $) 1,396 1,914 3,310 Other (in thousands of $) 7 4 11 34,988 3,461 38,449 Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges Silver ($ per ounce) 14.44 11.56 14.30 Gold ($ per ounce) 1,120 - 1,120 Lead ($ per pound) 1.09 1.18 1.09 Zinc ($ per pound) 1.26 1.29 1.28 1 Ying Mining District includes mines: SGX, TLP, HPG,LM, BCG and HZG. 2 GC Silver recovery rate consists of 53.1% from lead concentrates and 23.2% from zinc concentrates. 2 GC Silver sold in zinc concentrates is subjected to higher smelter and refining charges which lowers the net silver selling price.



