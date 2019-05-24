Alt Resources Ltd: Share Purchase Plan

Canberra, Australia - On 30 April 2019, Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) (ACN 168 928 416) (Company) announced an offer to eligible shareholders to participate in the Company's Share Purchase Plan (Original SPP).Due to an administrative error, the Company is unable to comply with the on-sale provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in respect of shares to be issued under the Original SPP.As a result, the Company has resolved to withdraw the Original SPP and will shortly announce details of a new share purchase plan (New SPP).An outline of the New SPP will be released and offers will be made under the New SPP to eligible shareholders following lodgement of the requisite cleansing notice with ASX pursuant to ASIC Class Order CO 09/425.The record date for the SPP is unchanged and remains 29 April 2019.To view Share Purchase Plan Offer Documents, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q52GNA6H





Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW.



Alt Resources Ltd., having acquired the Bottle Creek Gold Mine and historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and New Gold Inc. targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





