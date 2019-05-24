Puma Exploration to Acquire the Fe Bloom Property in New Brunswick

RIMOUSKI, May 24, 2019 - Puma Exploration Inc. (PUMA-TSXV) (the “Company” or “Puma”) has signed an option agreement with a local prospector to acquire 100% interest of the Fe Bloom project located along the northern edge of the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick. The Fe Bloom project had exploration work conducted from 1950 to 1970, targeting a potential manganese deposit.



The Fe Bloom Project

The property consists of 69 claims totaling 643 hectares and is located in a favorable horizon along the Brunswick Belt where only limited exploration programs were done in the past. Most of the major exploration work was done in the southern part of the Camp in the vicinity of the Brunswick Mines 12 and 6. The project is supported in part by a grant of $20,000 received from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program. Puma wants to thank the Province again for their support for mining exploration in New Brunswick.

Option Agreement

The option agreement covers the Fe Bloom Project (Claim Block 8765) located in Northern New Brunswick. All the claims are in good standing until May 2019. Puma is obligated to keep the claims in good standing.

Puma will acquire a 100% interest in the Fe Bloom claims by:

issuing 1,000,000 shares to the vendors; and

by performing the following work commitment: $25,000 on or before the 1 st anniversary, $75,000 on or before the 2 nd anniversary, $150,000 on or before the 3 rd anniversary,



The vendor keeps a net smelter royalty (NSR) of 1% for all other minerals. Puma retains the right to purchase 0.5% NSRs for $1,000,000 with the vendor keeping 0.5%.

About Puma Exploration Inc.

Puma Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with advanced precious and base metals projects in Canada. The Company's major assets consist of an option to acquire 100% beneficial interest in the Murray Brook Property, the Turgeon Zinc-Copper Project and the Nicholas-Denys Project, all located in New Brunswick. Also, Puma owns an equity interest in BWR Resources, Manitoba. Puma’s objective is to focus its exploration efforts in New Brunswick.

Qualified Persons

Technical information provided in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Marcel Robillard, P.Geo., President, and Dominique Gagné, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Puma Exploration Inc., qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Robillard and Mr. Gagné are not independent of the Company, as both are officers and shareholders thereof.

