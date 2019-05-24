VANCOUVER, May 24, 2019 - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) At the request of IIROC, the Company wishes to retract the disclosure statement made in its May 23rd 2019 news release that "approximately 300,000 tonnes remain at similar grades (DV 85-08,MERN)" as this statement constitutes restricted disclosure per NI 43-101, 2.3(1)(a). In addition, as no disclosure is provided as to the verification procedures used to verify the near surface assay information in historic drill holes, the Company wishes to retract the statement with respect to cited assay values in these holes (GM 1951A). For these reasons the description "ore" in these contexts is also retracted.



This retraction was written by the Company’s QP, Jean Bernard P.Geo.

