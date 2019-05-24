Peloton Warrant Extension

a.1,200,000 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.10 until 5:00 pm on June 10, 2019 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on June 10, 2021.

London, May 24, 2019 - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC) has modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows:

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 78,604,800 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada, including Independence Valley which is now under option to Kinross. The Company also has a gold project in Montana, USA.

