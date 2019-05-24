Pelangio Exploration Engages Integral Wealth Securities Limited to Provide Capital Market Advisory Services

TORONTO, May 24, 2019 - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX:TSX-V; OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide capital market advisory services (collectively, the "Services"). This engagement is subject to regulatory approval and will be provided in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies and guidelines and other applicable legislation.

Integral will trade securities of Pelangio on the TSXV in order to assist in maintaining the active and orderly trading of Company securities. For these Services, Pelangio will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of $5,500 for an initial term of three months effective May 22, 2019. Following the initial term, Pelangio may terminate the agreement on 30 days' notice, otherwise, the term will be in place for a total of 12 months.

Integral receives no shares or options as compensation. Integral and its clients may have or acquire a direct interest in Pelangio securities. Integral and Pelangio share no relation nor affiliation. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. Integral will provide the capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a national, independent investment dealer that provides investment banking services, capital markets services, and wealth management services. Founded in 2003, the firm has established capabilities in market making, energy banking, and private debt / equity.It is headquartered in Toronto with multiple offices across Canada.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores large land packages in world-class gold belts in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. In Canada, the Company is focusing on the Dome West property located 800 metres from the Dome Mine in Timmins, the 25 km2Birch Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District, and the Dalton Property located 1.5 km from the Hollinger Mine in Timmins. In Ghana, the Company is focusing on two 100% owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine. Ghana is an English- speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com, or contact:

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Toll-free: 1-877-746-1632 / Email: info@pelangio.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements or information appear in a number of places and can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, we have made numerous assumptions, including assumptions about the state of the equity markets. Such forward-looking statements and information are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Such risks include the changes in equity markets, share price volatility, volatility of global and local economic climate, gold price volatility, increases in costs, exchange rate fluctuations, speculative nature of gold exploration, and other risks involved in the gold exploration industry. See the Company's annual and quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statement and information. All forward-looking statements and information herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Pelangio Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546557/Pelangio-Exploration-Engages-Integral-Wealth-Securities-Limited-to-Provide-Capital-Market-Advisory-ServicesView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546557/Pelangio-Exploration-Engages-Integral-Wealth-Securities-Limited-to-Provide-Capital-Market-Advisory-Services