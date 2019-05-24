Azarga Metals Grants Stock Options

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AZR) reports the directors of Azarga Metals Corp. granted a total of 3,420,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable for up to a five year period at an exercise price of $0.09, being the closing share price on May 23, 2019, pursuant to Azarga Metals Corp.' shareholder approved stock option plan.

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. Unkur is a copper-silver discovery of global significance. On completion of a first phase physical exploration program in 2016-2018, the Company reported an NI43-101 Inferred Resource of 62 million tonnes at 0.53% copper and 38.6g/t silver for the project (see news release 15 October 2018). The Resource remains open in both directions along strike and down-dip.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

"Michael Hopley"

Michael Hopley,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext 6, visit www.azargametals.com, or follow us on Twitter @AzargaMetals. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals Corp. is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

