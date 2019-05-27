New Destiny Commences 2019 Exploration Program on the Treasure Mountain Silver Property, Tulameen B.C.

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2019 - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED), (the "Company" or "NED") is pleased to announce the start of the 2019 field exploration program on the Treasure Mountain Silver property, located near Tulameen, B.C. The Company has received a permit to conduct diamond drilling and trenching within the Property.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/546682/newdestinyimg1.jpg

The Company's Treasure Mountain Silver Property covers 10,700 hectares of geologically prospective ground adjacent to Nicola Mining Inc.'s Treasure Mountain Property (site of the historic Treasure Mountain Silver-Lead-Zinc mine). The Treasure Mountain Silver Property hosts at least seven gold, silver, lead, zinc and / or copper B.C. MINFILE occurrences in various regions. These include gold-quartz vein, polymetallic veins and porphyry type showings. Some of these mineral occurrences have associated historic underground workings. The Property occurs within the Intermontane Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry copper deposits.

For 2019, the Company obtained a permit to conduct diamond drilling and trenching on the Property. Based on results of previous years, three areas were selected for follow-up trenching and drilling. The Company is now mobilizing to begin construction of drill pads and clearing of trench sites.

The work program will consist of trenching and rock sampling in target areas selected from previous programs, followed by diamond drilling in selected areas. The targets include areas of soil / rock geochemical anomalies identified during previous work programs on the property. One target area is located in the east region of the property in the Vuich Creek area, where a porphyritic dyke sample returned 8.81 grams per tonne Gold. Other samples in this area were also anomalous for copper.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/546682/newdestinyimg2.jpg

The Company identified a new target area during 2018 in the northeast region of the Property, where rock samples from an old mine on Jim Kelly Creek assayed 11.3 grams per tonne gold. Another priority area is at Railroad Creek, where rock geochemical anomalies for copper (8940 ppm Cu) were identified during last year's field program.

Analytical results reported above were performed by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold were done by fire assay with AA finish on 50 gram subsamples. Analyses for copper was by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as by NI 43-101 and consultant from New Destiny Mining Corp., is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Robert Birmingham"

Director

604-488-3900

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, the Company's information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the completion of the proposed transactions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon several factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold and other metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, and the Company will be able to obtain required licenses and permits. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks including that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuating prices of metals; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; operating hazards and risks; and competition. There can be no assurance that economic resources will be discovered or developed. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, equipment failures, litigation, competition, fees charged by service providers and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: New Destiny Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546682/New-Destiny-Commences-2019-Exploration-Program-on-the-Treasure-Mountain-Silver-Property-Tulameen-BCView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546682/New-Destiny-Commences-2019-Exploration-Program-on-the-Treasure-Mountain-Silver-Property-Tulameen-BC