AurCrest Gold and Blue Source Canada sign Letter of Intent to investigate Carbon Sequestration Opportunities

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 - AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSX-V: AGO) (FRANKFURT: TM8A, WKN: A0YG1K) is pleased to announce that a Letter of Intent has been signed between the Company and Blue Source Canada ULC ("Bluesource"). The Letter of Intent outlines the joint investigation of the forest carbon sequestration opportunities in the Lac Seul First Nation's traditional territory in Northwestern Ontario, as previously announced by the Company on May 7th 2019.

Bluesource is the leading carbon offset developer in North America and is recognized as such by clients and industry peers in the Environmental Finance rankings. It has a particularly strong track record in developing forest carbon projects for landowners and indigenous communities across North America. Bluesource leverages both its technical capacity and transactional capability in carbon markets to help forest owners evaluate opportunities and generate value in diverse carbon markets by developing and monetizing offsets on their behalf.

The three groups - Lac Seul First Nation, AurCrest, and Bluesource - will work together to explore the feasibility of valuing the First Nation's traditional territory for purposes of capturing and sequestering carbon dioxide and monetizing carbon offset credits for sale to the benefit of the First Nation and its business partners.

About AurCrest Gold Inc.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake and Bridget Lake gold properties.



