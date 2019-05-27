Sirios intersects its targets with 187.0 g/t Au over 0.8 m and 106.0 g/t Au over 1.3 m at Cheechoo

MONTREAL, May 27, 2019 - Management of SIRIOS (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce assays results for six drill holes of the winter drilling campaign recently completed on the Cheechoo gold property at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Drill holes #240 and 245 intersected high-grade gold zones, Vein 112 and Jordi, as described below:

Vein 112 CH19-240: 25.5 g/t Au over 6.8 m, including 187.0 g/t Au over 0.8 m CH19-245: 18.9 g/t Au over 1.0 m Jordi Zone CH19-240: 26.7 g/t Au over 1.2 m CH19-245: 106.0 g/t Au over 1.3 m

Drill holes #240 and 245 targeted Vein 112, at a vertical depth of 300 m and approximately forty metres on each side of the discovery hole #112, that yielded 41.0 g/t Au over 8.0 m (press release 14/02/2018). These drill holes demonstrate the continuity of Vein 112, with similar veins intersected in drill holes #098 and #125E, confirming the lateral extension of the vein over 110 metres in a N-S direction. Vein 112 remains open in all directions.

Drill holes #240 and 245 have also intersected the Jordi Zone at a vertical depth of approximately 50 metres, confirming the interpretation of the geological model. This zone has been intersected by numerous drill holes, with grades up to 867.1 g/t Au over 0.5 m (press releases 04/03/2018, 24/04/2018).

Significant results were obtained in all recent drill holes, most notably in drill hole #239 with 0.6 g/t Au over 77 metres in the Contact Zone and #221 with 2.6 g/t Au over 15.5 metres.

Significant results of the six drill holes are presented in the table below.

SIGNIFICANT DRILL RESULTS #221, 235, 239, 243, 240, 245 Drill hole CH19- Zone From To Width Au (g/t) Au Cap 50 g/t m (g/t) 221 19.2 29.8 10.6 0.9 52.5 68.0 15.5 2.6 incl. 58.3 65.0 6.7 5.4 incl. 62.3 63.5 1.2 18.1 96.2 103.0 6.8 1.2 Contact 107.2 126.0 18.8 0.9 235 202.0 205.0 3.0 3.0 Contact 254.5 290.6 36.1 0.4 312.0 315.0 3.0 1.5 239 Contact 84.0 161.0 77.0 0.6 incl. 84.0 107.9 23.9 1.0 incl. 119.0 139.1 20.1 0.7 incl. 146.2 161.0 14.8 0.4 240 9.0 22.8 13.8 0.5 Jordi 66.3 67.5 1.2 26.7 118.4 154.5 36.1 0.9 incl. 118.4 119.2 0.8 15.4 181.7 196.5 14.8 0.5 202.5 215.5 13.0 0.7 227.0 230.9 3.9 1.9 265.6 272.3 6.7 0.7 336.0 342.8 6.8 25.5 10.8 Vein 112 incl. 342.0 342.8 0.8 187.0 358.5 399.5 41.0 0.6 419.8 429.5 9.7 0.7 243 85.4 90.1 4.7 1.1 Contact 119.3 135.0 15.7 0.9 245 Jordi 82.2 99.0 16.8 8.8 3.6 Jordi incl. 82.2 83.5 1.3 106.0 164.5 175.0 10.5 0.5 182.5 195.5 13.0 0.6 205.5 211.8 6.3 0.9 225.5 231.5 6.0 1.0 244.5 256.5 12.0 0.8 284.0 290.0 6.0 0.7 Vein 112 310.0 311.0 1.0 18.9 555.9 561.0 5.1 1.2 567.0 574.8 7.8 1.0

A table of collar coordinates is available at the following link:

https://www.sirios.com/bd-coordinates-drilled-20190527

The winter 2019 drilling campaign on Cheechoo included 47 NQ drill holes, for a total of 11,322 meters drilled. The assay results are expected very shortly for the remaining ten holes.

Sirios’ 100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Goldcorp’s Éléonore gold mine.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill core are logged by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The drill core is then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program is in place by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples are assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by ALS in Val-d’Or. Samples assaying greater than 2 g/t Au as well as drill core samples with visible gold are assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve on a 1 kg sample.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewed the final text.

