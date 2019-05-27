Ximen's Option Partner Begins 2019 Exploration Program on the Treasure Mountain Silver Property, Tulameen B.C

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce its option partner New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSX.v NED) has begun the 2019 field exploration program on the Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, B.C. Drilling and Trenching has been approved under the company's current work permit.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/546680/ximenimg1.jpg

The Treasure Mountain Silver Property covers 10,700 hectares of geologically prospective ground adjacent to Nicola Mining Inc.'s Treasure Mountain Property (site of the historic Treasure Mountain Silver-Lead-Zinc mine). The Treasure Mountain Silver Property hosts at least seven gold, silver, lead, zinc and / or copper B.C. MINFILE occurrences in various regions. These include gold-quartz vein, polymetallic veins and porphyry type showings. Some of these mineral occurrences have associated historic underground workings. The Property occurs within the Intermontane Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry copper deposits.

For 2019, the Company obtained a permit to conduct diamond drilling and trenching on the Property. New Destiny has selected three target areas to follow-up on previous exploration with trenching and drilling. New Destiny has begun mobilizing equipment and has commenced the clearing of trench sites and construction of drill pads.

The work program will consist of trenching and rock sampling in target areas selected from previous programs, followed by diamond drilling in selected areas. The targets include areas of soil / rock geochemical anomalies identified during previous work programs on the property. One target area is located in the east region of the property in the Vuich Creek area, where a porphyritic dyke sample returned 8.81 grams per tonne Gold. Other samples in this area were also anomalous for copper.

New Destiny identified a new target area during 2018 in the northeast region of the Property, where rock samples from an old mine on Jim Kelly Creek assayed 11.3 grams per tonne gold. Another priority area is at Railroad Creek, where rock geochemical anomalies for copper (8940 ppm Cu) were identified during last year's field program.

Analytical results reported above were performed by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold were done by fire assay with AA finish on 50 gram subsamples. Analyses for copper was by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Investor Relations:

Mr. William Sattlegger, 604-488-3900

ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888,

Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546680/Ximens-Option-Partner-Begins-2019-Exploration-Program-on-the-Treasure-Mountain-Silver-Property-Tulameen-BCView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546680/Ximens-Option-Partner-Begins-2019-Exploration-Program-on-the-Treasure-Mountain-Silver-Property-Tulameen-BC