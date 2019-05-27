Deep-South Resources Appoints Tumoscheit as Director

Vancouver, May 27, 2019 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) announces the appointment of Thomas Tumoschei as Director. Mr. Tumoscheit is the representative of Euro Alloys Ltd, which had the right to appoint a Director to the Board of Directors of Deep-South further to the financing and off take agreement closed on March 8, 2019.

Mr. Tumoscheit has over 28 years of experience in commodities sales, procurement, trading and manufacturing. His career started as a sales engineer with GfE and since then he had roles in a number of mining and trading companies, including Frank & Schulte, Alcoa and Gerald Metals. He is currently Head of Projects for Euro Alloys Ltd. Mr. Tumoscheit holds a Ph.D in Electrometallurgy from the National University of Science and Technology MISiS Moscow.

Mr. John Akwenye, Chairman of Deep-South stated: "We are pleased with the nomination of Mr. Tumoscheit. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the commodities markest as well as strong technical backgroung in metallurgy. His vast experience adds considerable value to our board of Directors.."

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Management with 17% and Teck Resources Ltd. with 28% of Deep-South share capital. Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyry deposits in Africa. Deep-South also holds 75% of the Kapili Tepe copper, nickel, cobalt project in Turkey. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized zones, close to infrastructure, in stable countries.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Leveille, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or

Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408.

