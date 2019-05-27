Highland Copper Announces Closing of a US$4.5 million Credit Facility

LONGUEUIL, May 27, 2019 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced US$4.5M credit agreement entered into with Greenstone Resources II LP and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Having satisfied all conditions precedent under the credit agreement, the Company has made an initial drawdown of US$2,750,000.



The loan, which is secured by a mortgage on the Copperwood project, bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum and matures on February 28, 2020. Please refer to the Company’s news release dated May 21, 2019 for further details.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

