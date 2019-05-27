Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Gold Fields Announces Successful Buyback of US$250m of 2020 Notes

16:16 Uhr  |  CNW

JOHANNESBURG, May 27, 2019 - Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields Ltd.) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) is pleased to announce the successful buyback of $250m of the outstanding 2020 notes at 102% of par as compared with a premium of 101.73% of par at the close of business on Friday, 24 May 2019. Following the bond issuances on 9 May 2019, Gold Fields Ltd. commenced a tender process to buy back up to $250m of the 2020 notes.

The remainder of the 2020 notes ($600m), due in October 2020, is expected to be repaid from a combination of available cash and bank debt facilities.

The successful completion of the new bonds, as well as the buyback, helps Gold Fields Ltd. achieve one of its key financial objectives for 2019 of extending the maturity of its debt profile. The final element is a refinancing of the syndicated bank debt which is expected to be completed in Q3 2019. In addition, the Group is targeting net debt reduction of $100-150m in 2019.

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields                

Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified gold producer with eight operating mines and two projects in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2Moz. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources Ltd. of around 96.6Moz. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 691 million pounds and Mineral Resources Ltd. 4,816 million pounds. Gold Fields Ltd. has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enquiries

Investors

Avishkar Nagaser
Tel:  +27 11 562-9775
Mobile:  +27 82 312 8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel:  +27 11 562 9849
Mobile:  +27 72 493 5170
Email:  Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media

Sven Lunsche
Tel:  +27 11 562-9763
Mobile:  +27 83 260 9279
Email :  Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-announces-successful-buyback-of-us250m-of-2020-notes-300857002.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Ltd.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Gold Fields Ltd.

Bergbau
Südafrika
www.goldfields.co.za


weitere Unternehmen:


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap