Prophecy Announces Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2019 - Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Due to some recent changes in the Company's Management, the AGM was delayed from being held within six months of its year end. The Company has requested permission for the TSX to delay its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to September 12, 2019.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing the Gibellini project - the only large-scale, open-pit, heap-leach vanadium project of its kind in North America. Located in Nevada, Gibellini is currently undergoing EPCM and permit development. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

