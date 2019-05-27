White Metal Increases Financing to $540,000

Thunder Bay, May 27, 2019 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") further to its April 16, 2019 news release, White Metal is pleased to announce that it has increased its non-brokered private placement unit (the "Units") financing (the "Financing") from $300,000 to $540,000 and has today filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for approval to close the financing.

On approval, the Company will issue 10,800,000 Units, each Unit consisting of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at $0.10 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Subject to Exchange approval, a cash finders' fee of $3,500 will be paid and 70,000 broker warrants, exercisable at $0.10 for 2 years, will be issued.

All securities issued pursuant to this Financing will be subject to a four (4) month statutory hold.

Funds raised in the Financing will be used towards the Company's gold projects in Newfoundland, its proposed purchase of projects in Namibia (see May 13, 2019 news release), and for general working capital purposes.

