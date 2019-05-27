East Africa Metals Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2019 - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX-V: EAM) (“East Africa” or the “Company”). In advance of the upcoming Annual General Meeting (to be held at Suite 1100 – 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time), the Company is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.



Highlights:

The Mato Bula and Da Tambuk Mining Licenses formally granted to East Africa; and

Negotiations with Tibet Huayu Mining Co. Ltd. (“Tibet Huayu”) regarding the sale of up to 70% interest on the granting of licenses (see News Release dated May, 21, 2019) and the Tibet Huayu Project Financing (see News Release dated February 11, 2019).

Ethiopian Licences

Following the announcement of the approval of the Mining Licences (see News Release dated May 21, 2019), Andrew Lee Smith, the Company’s CEO, attended a signing ceremony on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Addis Ababa, at which the licences were formally granted to EAM by the Minister of Mines. The ceremony marks the final step in the process of the licence grants.

Andrew Lee Smith, the Company’s CEO stated, “With the formal approval of the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mining licenses, East Africa’s assets now include four, fully permitted gold and base metal mining projects in Africa. Over the past seven years East Africa has been able to advance our projects from discovery through to advanced development phase at a pace that is seldom seen in emerging resource sectors. The performance of the exploration programs designed and implemented by East Africa are notable, not only due to short time-frame it has taken to achieve the milestone of this past week, but also by the extremely low discovery cost of US$11/ounce. This metric speaks not only to the tremendous mineral endowment of Ethiopia, but also to skill and experience East Africa’s technical staff has applied to the highly prospective geological environment of the Tigray region. As we look back to the achievements of the last seven years in Ethiopia, we are confident of continued success going forward.”

Tibet Huayu Sale and Project Development Financing

Following meetings in Beijing, May 14-16, the Company and Tibet Huayu are now in the process of completing the draft Sale Purchase Agreements and Joint Venture Contracts and finalizing the terms of the proposed transaction described in the binding letter of intent (see News Release dated February 9, 2019). These documents will define the transaction that will see the East Africa transfer to Tibet Huayu Mining, up to 70% of the Company’s equity interest in its Ethiopian subsidiary companies; Tigray Resources Inc. (“TRI” – 100% owner of East Africa’s Adyabo Project) and Tigray Ethiopia Holdings Inc. (“TEHI” – 70% owner of East Africa’s Harvest Project).

The terms proposed in the binding letter of intent include Tibet Huayu’s obligation to:

Provide a cash payment of US$1.7M to East Africa;

Finance, develop and operate the Terakimti, Da Tambuk and Mato Bula projects.

The transaction also contemplates East Africa will retain the mineral rights, and all exploration obligations for the prospective targets not incorporated in the three mining licenses (“EAM Mineral Resources Ltd.”). East Africa shall give Tibet Huayu a right of first refusal of reasonable duration to acquire future EAM’s Mineral Resources Ltd. based on mutually agreeable terms similar to those defined by the current transaction.

More information on the Company can be viewed at the Company’s website: www.eastafricametals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., CEO

For further information contact:

Nick Watters, Business Development

Telephone +1 (604) 488-0822 Email investors@eastafricametals.com Website www.eastafricametals.com

