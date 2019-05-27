MK2 Ventures Ltd. Application to Extend Term of Warrants

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2019 - MK2 Ventures Ltd. (TSXV/NEX: MK.H; "MK2" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to file an application with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the expiry date of 4,400,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") originally issued as part of a private placement of units of the Company that closed on June 1, 2018.



Each Warrant currently entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share until June 1, 2019. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants by twelve months, from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020.

The extension of the expiry date of the Warrants remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Garrett Ainsworth”

President and Chief Executive Officer

604-628-5616

