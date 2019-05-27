Centurion Provides Update-Share Consolidation

Vancouver, May 27, 2019 - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding share capital and the common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis on May 29, 2019. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain the same.

The consolidation is based on 1 post-consolidation common share for every 6 pre-consolidation common shares. The Company currently has 82,267,924 shares outstanding, resulting in approximately 13,711,320 post consolidation shares outstanding. The number of stock options and warrants and related exercise prices will also be adjusted in accordance with the consolidation ratio. The Company's new CUSIP number is 15643T305 and the new ISIN number is CA15643T3055.

Centurion continues to progress with its evaluation of legal cannabis and hemp related opportunities in South America, specifically focused on Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. The Company's Ana Sofia Agri-Gypsum fertilizer Project ("Ana Sofia"), remains on standby mode while the Company's Argentine partner purses new sales orders in Argentina and Paraguay.

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the development of agri-mineral fertilizer projects. In addition, the Company is actively pursuing related business opportunities to enhance its value and management is investigating the potential for entering the South American cannabis and related products industry.

"David G. Tafel"

President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel

604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward looking statements concerning future operations of Centurion Minerals Ltd. (the "Company"). All forward-looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections. Such statements include, among others: possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; actual results of reclamation activities; conclusions of future economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents and other risks of the mining industry; delays and other risks related to construction activities and operations; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals of operations; the ability of the Company and other relevant parties to satisfy regulatory requirements; the availability of financing for proposed transactions, programs and working capital requirements on reasonable terms; the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social conditions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45070