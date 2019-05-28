Verde Announces Results of the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BELO HORIZONTE, May 27, 2019 - Verde Agritech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) ("Verde” or the “Company”) held its Annual and Special Meeting (“ASM”) of shareholders on Friday, May 24th, 2019 in Toronto, Canada and is pleased to announce that its shareholders approve all items put before them.



The director nominees were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders adopted the Directors’ Report, the Audited Statement of Accounts and the Auditors’ Report for the year ended December 31, 2018, and appointed BDO LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders also approved the Company's proposal to authorize the Company’s directors to fix their remuneration and issuance of ordinary shares to directors and management. The results of the election of directors are as follows:

Item Voted Upon Voting Result



Election of Directors nominated in the Company’s management information circular dated April 13th, 2019



* The nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot by shareholders, as follows: Votes For

___________________ Votes Withheld

___________________ Alysson Paulinelli 8,484,275

(96.67%) 291.824

(3.33%) Paulo Sergio Ribeiro Machado 8,741,599

(99.61%) 34,500

(0.39%) Cristiano Veloso 8,741,590

(99.61%) 34,509

(0.39%) Getulio Lamartine 8,503,166

(96.89%) 272,933

(3.11%) Renato Gomes 8,512,166

(96.99%) 263,933

(3.01%) Michael St. Aldwyn 8,761,599

(99.83%) 14,500

(0.17%)



Special Business to approve the issuance of ordinary shares to directors and management Votes For

___________________ Votes Withheld

___________________ 1,743,440

(89.07%) 214,039

(10.93%)

About Verde AgriTech

Verde Agritech Plc promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil’s largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the Company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

For additional information please contact:

Cristiano Veloso, President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +55 (31) 3245 0205; Email: cv@verdeagritech.com

www.verdeagritech.com | www.supergreensand.com

Cautionary Language and Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements", which include but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries and its projects, and statements regarding use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect" or "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "intends", "forecasts", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates" or variations of such words or phrases or state that certain actions, event, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by said statements. There can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in said statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, as well as other public disclosure documents that can be accessed under the issuer profile of “Verde Agritech Plc” on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company’s reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.