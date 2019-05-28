Venus Metals Corporation Limited: RC Drilling Commenced at Currans Find - Youanmi Gold Project

Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) ("Venus" or the "Company") in conjunction with Rox Resources Ltd (ASX:RXL) is pleased to announce the commencement of a c. 1,200 m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at the Currans Find Prospect(see Note below), that is part of the Youanmi Gold Project, Western Australia (see Figure 1 in link below). This initial RC programme is expected to be completed by early June.Drilling will focus on shallow high-grade gold mineralization in historical drilling and interpreted down-plunge extensions at the two main gold prospects 'Currans North' and 'Red White and Blue Middle Workings' (see Figure 2 in link below).In addition, shallow RC drilling is also planned at the Taylor's Reef discovery where recent shallow excavation and trenching uncovered strongly gold-mineralized vein quartz (refer ASX release dated 23 April 2019).Note: A purchase agreement has been entered into with Murchison Earthmoving & Rehabilitation Pty Ltd (MER), a wholly-owned company of Mr Doug Taylor, to acquire jointly with Rox Resources Limited (RXL) a combined 90% interest in ML 57/641 "Currans Find" of 300ha and a combined 90% interest in ML 57/642 of 59ha "Pinchers" (see Figure 1 in link below). The 90% interest is shared equally between Venus and Rox, with the remaining 10% held by Mr Taylor. Venus is the manager of the joint ventures (refer ASX release 15 April 2019).To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8544OZHK





