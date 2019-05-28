Menü Artikel
Centamin PLC announces Ordinary Share Listing Application

12:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PERTH, May 28, 2019 - In accordance with the Company's shareholder approved Performance Share Plan ("PSP), awards granted under 2016 performance conditions have partially vested, with 40% of the total awards to be issued. To satisfy these grants, 1,232,400 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Shares"), which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares, will be issued.

For more details on the PSP, please refer to the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.

The application has been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and UKLA for listing admission ("Admission") of the Shares to the Official List. The Admission is expected on or around 31 May 2019.

In accordance with FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following Admission, the Company's total issued share capital will comprise of 1,155,955,384 ordinary shares of no-par value.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

For more information, please visit thewebsite www.centamin.com orcontact:

Centamin plc

Andrew Pardey, CEO

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/546747/Centamin-PLC-announces-Ordinary-Share-Listing-Application



Mineninfo

Centamin Plc

Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
www.centamin.com


