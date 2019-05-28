NexGen Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in all Twenty A2 and A3 Targets from the 2019 Feasibility Stage Drilling Program

Menü Artikel
VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity for an additional twenty holes comprising 7,969.5 m from the Company's Feasibility stage drilling program at our 100% owned, Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan.  

Objective I: Conversion of Indicated Mineral Resources Ltd. to Measured Category

This current phase of the 2019 drilling program is targeting the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domain mine planning sections at a spacing between 9.0 m and 16.7 m. The target spacing incorporates the results of a geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions based on 189 drill holes, totaling 121,923.15 m, which forms the basis of the Indicated Mineral Resource of 256.6 M lbs at 4.04 % U3O8. All drill holes are collared at a steep inclination, then shallowed out between -55° and -60° before intersecting the target by utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology. 

Highlights:

A2 High-Grade Domains and Sub-zone

  • AR-19-229c2 intersected 46.5 m of total composite mineralization including 12.05 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 86.0 m section (602.0 to 688.0 m);

  • AR-19-229c4 intersected 39.0 m of total composite mineralization including 8.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 88.0 m section (578.0 to 666.0 m);

  • AR-19-230c3 intersected 30.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 93.0 m section (564.0 to 657.0 m). Additionally, of the 7.55 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-235c1 intersected 43.0 m of total composite mineralization including 7.15 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 93.0 m section (517.0 to 610.0 m). Additionally, of the 7.15 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, 3.0 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;

  • AR-19-236c2 intersected 26.0 m of total composite mineralization including 6.35 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (579.0 to 668.0 m.

A3 High-Grade Domains

  • AR-19-231c2 intersected 48.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.75 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 102.0 m section (469.0 to 571.0 m);

  • AR-19-232c3 intersected 26.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.1 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (560.0 to 649.0 m).

Drill hole locations and schematics are shown in Figures 1 to 2, drilling results can be found in Table 1. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Development, Permitting, Appointments, Activities & Financial

  • Expediting Arrow to Feasibility by a 2-stage (10 rig) high density drilling program focused on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources Ltd..

  • As reported on April 29, 2019, NexGen received acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("MOE"). The acceptance marked the commencement of an Environmental Assessment ("EA") on the Rook I Project (the "Project") in accordance with the requirements of both The Environmental Assessment Act (Province of Saskatchewan) and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 "CEAA 2012" (Government of Canada). The EA is being conducted through a coordinated process between the MOE and the CNSC, which is the Federal life-cycle regulator for all uranium mine and mill projects in Canada. In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.

  • The Company also announces the appointments of Gillian McCombie, Vice President Human Resources and Arthur Lieu, MSc., P.Eng., Vice President Processing and Metallurgy.  Gillian brings over 25 years of experience in human resources in the international mining and telecommunications sectors. Gillian most recently as Vice President Human Resources at Capstone Mining and prior to that with Telus and Placer Dome. Arthur joins NexGen having spent 20 years in mine processing and metallurgy.  Most recently, he was the Chief Metallurgist at Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and Orano's McClean Lake mill.  Arthur holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Geochemistry, with a focus on source-term characteristic of uranium waste rock piles at Cameco Key Lake uranium mine. Mr. Lieu is also trained in Lean Six Sigma Black Belt process improvement and optimization. Mr. Lieu is a registered Professional Engineer (P. Eng) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS). 

  • The Company had cash-on-hand of approximately $90 million which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These continuing high grade results received from sections of the ore body focused on the mine plan, highlight the extraordinary high grade and robustness of Arrow.  In parallel, the Feasibility-stage engineering, metallurgical and environmental studies are all advancing extremely well, together with permitting and our community programs. I would like to take the opportunity to also welcome Arthur and Gill to the dedicated NexGen team. Two highly experienced and successful professionals in their respective fields joining NexGen at an incredibly exciting time as we begin to see positive signs emerging in the uranium market."

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "The continuity of mineralization within the high-grade core of Arrow is remarkable and these results highlight the technical advantages at the Arrow Deposit: mineralization hosted within stacked shear system (allowing holes to intersect multiple targets with one drill hole, minimizing total meterage), stable crystalline basement host rock, and extremely high-grades. These high grade results in all twenty holes will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate which will form the basis of the Feasibility Study, scheduled for release in H1 2020."

Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole

Athabasca Group - Basement
Unconformity Depth (m)

Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120)

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Total
Depth (m)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

CPS Range

AR-19-225c3

327

-65

283

N/A

452.5

454

1.5

<500 -  46000





481

481.5

0.5

<500 -  800





488

490

2

<500 -  700





494.5

498

3.5

<500 -  1050





501

501.5

0.5

<500 -  1200





586.5

602

15.5

<500 -  61000





610

610.5

0.5

<500 -  550





615.5

618.5

3

<500 -  1800

AR-19-229c1

327

-65

693

132.8

473

475

2

<500 -  1200





480.5

481

0.5

<500 -  600





488.5

489

0.5

1000 -  13000





495

495.5

0.5

<500 -  1240





501

502

1

<500 -  41500





504.5

509

4.5

<500 -  20200





511.5

513

1.5

<500 -  4000





516.5

520

3.5

<500 -  19800





522.5

533

10.5

<500 -  61000





535.5

538.5

3

<500 -  49000





543.5

546.5

3

<500 -  61000





549.5

550

0.5

1230 -  61000





570

570.5

0.5

<500 -  540





628.5

634

5.5

<500 -  61000





638

638.5

0.5

<500 -  610





642

645.5

3.5

<500 -  61000





651

675.5

24.5

<500 -  61000

AR-19-229c2

327

-65

309

N/A

494.5

495

0.5

<500 -  700





500.5

501

0.5

<500 -  2150





505

505.5

0.5

<500 -  680





508

508.5

0.5

<500 -  31000





514

514.5

0.5

<500 -  9400





517.5

519

1.5

<500 -  6000





524.5

525.5

1

<500 -  4000





530

536.5

6.5

<500 -  8590





541.5

542.5

1

580 -  52500





545

545.5

0.5

<500 -  3200





550.5

562.5

12

<500 -  61000





574.5

577

2.5

<500 -  2000





625

671.5

46.5

<500 -  61000

AR-19-229c3

327

-65

240

N/A

494.5

496

1.5

<500 -  14900





502

503

1

<500 -  53300





506.5

507.5

1

<500 -  19500





510

510.5

0.5

<500 -  800





513.5

514

0.5

<500 -  1100





517

518

1

<500 -  12100





522

524.5

2.5

<500 -  2800





529

531

2

<500 -  32600





539.5

541.5

2

<500 -  14100





544.5

549.5

5

<500 -  47900





558

561

3

<500 -  61000





563.5

565

1.5

<500 -  14000





571

573

2

<500 -  2100





579

586

7

<500 -  1500





592.5

594.5

2

<500 -  610





629.5

645.5

16

<500 -  61000





648

651.5

3.5

<500 -  4400





654

680

26

<500 -  61000





683

683.5

0.5

<500 -  1350





705

707

2

<500 -  930





711.5

718

6.5

<500 -  1300

AR-19-229c4

327

-65

465

N/A

404

405.5

1.5

<500 -  600





415.5

416

0.5

<500 -  820





464

466

2

<500 -  3150





471.5

472.5

1

<500 -  2300





480

486.5

6.5

<500 -  61000





489

489.5

0.5

<500 -  1300





494

499

5

<500 -  18600





501.5

505

3.5

<500 -  32000





508.5

510.5

2

<500 -  43000





516.5

531.5

15

<500 -  39000





613.5

652.5

39

<500 -  61000

AR-19-230c1

327

-65

651.5

128.35

499

499.5

0.5

<500 -  4800





502

502.5

0.5

<500 -  1200





515.5

522

6.5

<500 -  3200





524.5

532.5

8

<500 -  1700





566

566.5

0.5

<500 -  550





571

572

1

<500 -  1300





577

598.5

21.5

<500 -  61000





603

605.5

2.5

<500 -  1200





608

608.5

0.5

<500 -  1650





611

611.5

0.5

<500 -  1160





622

628.5

6.5

<500 -  1800





631.5

632

0.5

<500 -  6600

AR-19-230c2

327

-65

252.5

N/A

484

484.5

0.5

<500 -  750





496.5

501

4.5

<500 -  50200





522.5

523

0.5

<500 -  575





552

556.5

4.5

<500 -  740





559

563

4

<500 -  1400





570.5

572

1.5

<500 -  620





586

609.5

23.5

<500 -  61000





613.5

614.5

1

<500 -  3200





617

618

1

<500 -  750





621.5

630

8.5

<500 -  15600





636

636.5

0.5

<500 -  970

AR-19-230c3

327

-65

234

N/A

458

458.5

0.5

<500 -  1030





461.5

463.5

2

<500 -  820





474.5

475

0.5

<500 -  680





487

487.5

0.5

<500 -  910





504

504.5

0.5

<500 -  1030





521.5

524

2.5

<500 -  730





561.5

562.5

1

<500 -  1310





567.5

568

0.5

<500 -  510





592

614.5

22.5

<500 -  61000





619.5

623.5

4

<500 -  1280





626.5

628.5

2

<500 -  14500





654.5

655

0.5

<500 -  540

AR-19-231c1

327

-65

564.5

138

466

470.5

4.5

<500 -  14000





487.5

488

0.5

<500 -  500





497

505

8

<500 -  46000





510.5

511

0.5

<500 -  900





515.5

528

12.5

<500 -  58000

AR-19-231c2

327

-65

222.5

N/A

467.5

472.5

5

<500 -  38000





480.5

481

0.5

500 -  7500





485

488

3

<500 -  2700





491

493.5

2.5

<500 -  3100





498.5

499

0.5

500 -  6200





505.5

546.5

41

<500 -  61000





555

555.5

0.5

<500 -  770

AR-19-231c3

327

-65

261.5

N/A

505.5

506

0.5

<500 -  2100





509

523.5

14.5

<500 -  61000





527

528

1

<500 -  650





535.5

557

21.5

<500 -  61000





559.5

560.5

1

<500 -  1400





567.5

568

0.5

<500 -  560





571

571.5

0.5

<500 -  1100

AR-19-232c1

327

-65

642.5

138.8

211.5

212

0.5

<500 -  650





477.5

481.5

4

<500 -  2200





485.5

486.5

1

<500 -  600





493

494

1

<500 -  1700





506.5

507.5

1

<500 -  1450





517

520

3

<500 -  12000





534

537

3

<500 -  24000





544

544.5

0.5

2200 -  51000





548

552

4

<500 -  5300





563.5

565

1.5

<500 -  44000





568

570

2

<500 -  5700





574

574.5

0.5

<500 -  1800





577

577.5

0.5

<500 -  680





580.5

598

17.5

<500 -  23000





601

604

3

<500 -  3600





607.5

609.5

2

<500 -  1200

AR-19-232c2

327

-65

278.5

N/A

454.5

458

3.5

<500 -  2100





486

486.5

0.5

<500 -  660





492

495

3

<500 -  960





516

518.5

2.5

<500 -  7500





531.5

534.5

3

<500 -  14100





539.5

540

0.5

<500 -  5700





550

553

3

<500 -  61000





556

556.5

0.5

<500 -  1350





560.5

564

3.5

<500 -  39000





571

571.5

0.5

<500 -  720





574.5

594

19.5

<500 -  14200





599.5

600

0.5

<500 -  860

AR-19-232c3

327

-65

294.5

N/A

473

473.5

0.5

<500 -  620





483.5

484

0.5

<500 -  840





492

493.5

1.5

<500 -  2100





504.5

505.5

1

<500 -  960





519.5

520

0.5

<500 -  600





530

531.5

1.5

<500 -  31000





552

560.5

8.5

<500 -  61000





563

569.5

6.5

<500 -  17200





572

575.5

3.5

<500 -  15700





580.5

581

0.5

<500 -  690





589

592

3

<500 -  54600





599

599.5

0.5

<500 -  840





606

617.5

11.5

<500 -  61000





620

620.5

0.5

<500 -  1900

AR-19-233c3

327

-65

276.5

N/A

451

456.5

5.5

<500 -  980





459

466

7

<500 -  1500





468.5

469

0.5

<500 -  550





483

490

7

<500 -  43700





498.5

510.5

12

<500 -  17200





514

517.5

3.5

<500 -  1700





520.5

523.5

3

<500 -  3200





536.5

540

3.5

<500 -  1600





542.5

543

0.5

<500 -  600

AR-19-234c1

327

-65

522

127.5

472

491

19

<500 -  61000

AR-19-234c2

327

-65

177

N/A

471.5

503.5

32

<500 -  61000

AR-19-235c1

327

-65

620

132.7

425.5

427

1.5

<500 -  950





440.5

441.5

1

<500 -  4500





452.5

453.5

1

<500 -  660





456.5

462

5.5

<500 -  1300





478.5

479

0.5

<500 -  1400





492.5

509.5

17

<500 -  4500





526

526.5

0.5

<500 -  1200





534

534.5

0.5

<500 -  520





547.5

548

0.5

<500 -  510





563

585

22

<500 -  61000





588.5

590.5

2

<500 -  36000





605.5

606

0.5

<500 -  550

AR-19-236c1

327

-65

660.5

133.95

465

466.5

1.5

<500 -  17500





478.5

479

0.5

<500 -  510





500.5

501

0.5

<500 -  2200





503.5

504

0.5

<500 -  1060





515.5

521.5

6

<500 -  27500





525

525.5

0.5

510 -  1050





529.5

530

0.5

<500 -  630





586.5

587

0.5

<500 -  530





597

597.5

0.5

<500 -  780





600.5

619.5

19

<500 -  61000





624

624.5

0.5

<500 -  850





628.5

629.5

1

<500 -  1200





633.5

634

0.5

<500 -  760





637.5

642

4.5

<500 -  1650





660

660.5

0.5

<500 -  1070

AR-19-236c2

327

-65

321.5

N/A

457

457.5

0.5

<500 -  5000





465

465.5

0.5

<500 -  1170





468.5

469

0.5

<500 -  2650





472.5

474

1.5

<500 -  1300





478

478.5

0.5

<500 -  510





486.5

487.5

1

<500 -  3330





494

494.5

0.5

<500 -  1100





497

497.5

0.5

<500 -  710





502

502.5

0.5

<500 -  1330





509

519

10

<500 -  3770





522.5

530

7.5

<500 -  8900





573

573.5

0.5

<500 -  520





588

589

1

<500 -  610





600

601

1

<500 -  800





608.5

609

0.5

<500 -  510





613

617.5

4.5

<500 -  61000





621

629.5

8.5

<500 -  61000





639

642

3

<500 -  5700





645

650.5

5.5

<500 -  7700





653.5

654

0.5

<500 -  510





669.5

671

1.5

<500 -  5200

 

Parameters:

  • Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole
  • All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined
  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • "Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval
  • Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. 

NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada; including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014, the Bow discovery in March 2015, the Harpoon discovery in August 2016 and the Arrow South discovery in July 2017. NexGen is the recipient of the PDAC's 2018 Bill Dennis Award and the 2019 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award.

Technical Disclosure

The technical information in this news release with respect to the PFS has been reviewed and approved by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng. of Wood., David Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., and Jason Cox, P.Eng. of RPA, each of whom is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"). 

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Mr. Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Geologist at RPA and Mr. David Ross, P.Geo., Director of Resource Estimation and Principal Geologist at RPA.  Both are independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and they have approved the disclosure herein. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. Troy Boisjoli, Geoscientist Licensee, Vice President – Operations & Project Development for NexGen.  Mr. Boisjoli is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols.  All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. James Hatley, a Professional Engineer, Senior Vice-President – Project Development for NexGen.  Mr. Hatley is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the underlying the information or opinions contained herein on mine design.

A technical report in respect to the PFS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

SEC Standards

Estimates of mineralization and other technical information included or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The definitions of proven and probable mineral reserves used in NI 43-101 differ from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. As a result, the reserves reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral Resources Ltd. that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred Mineral Resources Ltd." have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred Mineral Resources Ltd. may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Additionally, disclosure of "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measurements. Accordingly, information contained or referenced in this news release containing descriptions of the Company's Mineral Deposits Ltd. may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Technical Information

For details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource please refer to the technical report entitled "Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project Saskatchewan NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-feasbility Study" dated effective 5 November, 2018 (the "Rook 1 Technical Report") prepared by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng., Jason J. Cox, P.Eng., David M. Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G. each of whom is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Rook I Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) providing details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource and is available on NexGen Energy Ltd.'s website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the proposed transaction will be completed, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the appeal of alternate sources of energy and sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019 under "Risk Factors".

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-intersects-high-grade-mineralization-in-all-twenty-a2-and-a3-targets-from-the-2019-feasibility-stage-drilling-program-300857169.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.



Contact
Contact Information: Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, lcuryer@nexgenenergy.ca, www.nexgenenergy.ca; Travis McPherson, Vice President Corporate Development, NexGen Energy Ltd., +1 604 428 4112, tmcpherson@nexgenenergy.ca, http://www.nexgenenergy.ca
