International Zeolite's Bromley Creek Zeolite Receives Certification as Soil Conditioner

Helps retain soil nutrients and maintain soil quality

Improves soil aeration

Holds and slowly releases water

Promotes root growth

Vancouver, May 28, 2019 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce its Bromley Creek zeolite has received Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) certification for use as a soil conditioner. The Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) has also approved its use by certified organic growers.

Ray Paquette, CEO, states, "What most people don't realize is although zeolite is a natural occurring mineral, each independent zeolite deposit requires certification by the CFIA when added to soil as a growing medium or added to feeds for livestock. The certification process can be lengthy. We are fortunate that under the terms of our Mining Operations and Agency Agreement with Absorbent Products Ltd. their filing for the CFIA certification was issued for the soil conditioner on May 16, 2019 (registration # 2019010A Fertilizers Act). The product is now being marketed as a registered zeolite mineral soil conditioner under the name The Green Patch."

The natural zeolite soil conditioner "The Green Patch" has proven effective to promote root growth for hydroponics, field crops and lawns and gardens by retaining moisture and nutrients while improving aeration. In addition, zeolite acts as a wetting agent in soils and reduces leaching of valuable nutrients, prevents soil compaction, reduces runoff, does not break down, and allows dry soils to absorb moisture. More information on "The Green Patch" can be found at: https://www.absorbentproductsltd.com/the-green-patch/

International Zeolite Corp. also reports increased sales and interest from several feed mills in Canada following Lloyd J. Weber's (D.V.M Diplomate of ACPV), Poultry Health Consultant's report analyzing the benefits of the Company's zeolite in broiler chicken feed in an antibiotic-free commercial flock. The Company's Bromley Creek zeolite under the brand name Z-Lite Feed Additive (CFIA Reg # 991198) is a natural anti-caking and flow aid, suitable for use with poultry, equine, goats, cattle, dairy, sheep, swine and bison feeds. This premium clinoptilolite formula is OMRI listed and may be used in certified organic production or food processing and handling in accordance with the Canadian Organic Standards and according to the USDA National Organic Program regulations in the United States.

Ray Paquette, CEO, adds, "Our Bromley Creek zeolite has proven effective as a natural, Green-Tech solution. International Zeolite Corp.'s increased certified product lines through Absorbent Products Ltd. and our 100% owned subsidiary Earth Innovations Inc., the upcoming expansion to our Bromley Creek zeolite quarry and the future development of the Sun Group zeolite project builds our future for increased sales, increased resource potential and increased revenues."

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

www.internationalzeolite.com

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite Corp. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45078