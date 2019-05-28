Vizsla Announces Increase in Private Placement

Vancouver, May 28, 2019 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), as previously announced on May 15, 2019, has been increased. Due to increased investor demand, the Company now intends to issue 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share and may increase the size of the Private Placement by a further 33%.

The Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval. All securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for corporate development and general working capital purposes.

A finders' fee in cash and securities will be payable with respect to the Private Placement.

About Vizsla Resources

Vizsla is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has approximately 20,000,000 shares outstanding and controls the 100%-owned Blueberry copper-gold asset in British Columbia. Vizsla's common shares trade under the symbol "VZLA" on the TSX-V. The Company website can be found at www.vizslaresources.com

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Michael Konnert, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 838-4327

Email: michael@inventacapital.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release related to the Private Placement, the securities issuable thereunder and the intended use of proceeds are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals, the business of the Company and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

