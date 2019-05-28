Champion Bear Announces Drilling Results From Eagle Rock Copper-PGE Project

Drill Hole ER19-24 intersected 7.5 m of 0.548 g/t Pd, 0.323 g/t Pt, 0.250 g/t Au with 0.40% Cu from 101.0 m to 108.5 m.

Drill Hole ER19-25 intersected 10.0 m of 0.645 g/t Pd, 0.398 g/t Pt, 0.325 g/t Au with 0.45% Cu from 75.0 m to 85.0 m. includes three 2 m long intervals with over 0.9 g/t Pd.

Drill Hole ER19-28 intersected 34.0 m of 0.465 g/t Pd, 0.281 g/t Pt, 0.201 g/t Au with 0.3% Cu from 97.0 m to 131.0 m. includes four 2 m long intervals with over 0.7 g/t Pd.

Drill Hole ER19-29 intersected 56.0 m of 0.488 g/t Pd, 0.272 g/t Pt, 0.188 g/t Au with 0.42% Cu from 46.0 m to 102.0 m. includes six 2 m long intervals with over 0.7 g/t Pd.

Drill Hole ER19-30 intersected 8.0 m of 0.511 g/t Pd, 0.306 g/t Pt, 236 g/t Au with 0.42% Cu from 91.0 m to 99.0 m. includes one 2 m long intervals with over 0.8 g/t Pd.

9 new drill holes of which 7 new drill holes had intersections equal to or greater than 0.3 g/t Pd.

Total new drilling equal to 1,442 m averaging 160 m per drill hole.

The palladium to platinum ratio for most of the intervals range from 1.6:1 to 1.9:1

CALGARY, Alberta, May 28, 2019 -- Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CBA-V) ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the Q1 2019 Eagle Rock drilling program on its 100% owned project located 60km south of Dryden in NW Ontario.

The results for the 9 NQ diamond drill holes in the Campbell Zone on the Eagle Rock Project are summarized in Table 1 below. The drilling program was designed to collect data predominantly within the top 150 meters of the surface in order to fill historical data gap near surface and complement existing data from 99 drill holes that range as deep as 426m in order to better understand the mineralization distribution. The 9 holes completed in 2019 are located between existing drill sections of the Campbell Zone and as such do not constitute a material change on the Project. Table 2 provides details of collar location and hole orientation. A plan view map is attached identifying the Q1 2019 drilling program (Figure 1).

Table 1 – Eagle Rock Copper-PGE Project – Significant Intercepts from 10 Diamond Drill Holes

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Ni (%) Cu (%) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Au (g/t) Co (%) ER19-23 86.31 87.15 0.84 0.05 0.30 0.245 0.429 0.178 0.000 ER19-24 101.00 108.50 7.50 0.05 0.40 0.323 0.548 0.250 0.006 Includes 102.91 104.10 1.19 0.09 0.63 0.478 0.847 0.411 0.009 104.10 105.80 1.70 0.09 0.65 0.511 0.887 0.397 0.001 ER19-24 114.42 119.63 5.21 0.03 0.22 0.157 0.294 0.106 0.006 ER19-25 75.00 85.00 10.00 0.06 0.45 0.398 0.645 0.325 0.006 Includes 77.00 79.00 2.00 0.09 0.59 0.605 0.927 0.498 0.009 79.00 81.00 2.00 0.10 0.80 0.580 0.951 0.460 0.008 83.00 85.00 2.00 0.07 0.51 0.600 0.963 0.478 0.007 ER19-26 72.00 74.00 2.00 0.03 0.11 0.083 0.192 0.046 0.005 ER19-27 82.00 98.00 16.00 0.04 0.23 0.130 0.238 0.113 0.005 Includes 92.00 94.00 2.00 0.07 0.46 0.296 0.514 0.241 0.006 ER19-28 97.00 131.00 34.00 0.06 0.34 0.281 0.465 0.201 0.006 Includes 97.00 99.00 2.00 0.04 0.30 0.152 0.258 0.116 0.006 99.00 101.00 2.00 0.05 0.41 0.181 0.364 0.170 0.006 101.00 103.00 2.00 0.02 0.15 0.051 0.107 0.068 0.004 103.00 105.00 2.00 0.03 0.16 0.070 0.109 0.058 0.006 105.00 107.00 2.00 0.04 0.11 0.017 0.021 0.016 0.006 107.00 109.00 2.00 0.09 0.39 0.238 0.411 0.149 0.007 109.00 111.00 2.00 0.08 0.37 0.343 0.602 0.229 0.007 111.00 113.00 2.00 0.08 0.34 0.410 0.682 0.195 0.007 113.00 115.00 2.00 0.10 0.56 0.469 0.752 0.356 0.008 115.00 117.00 2.00 0.09 0.48 0.378 0.653 0.297 0.006 117.00 119.00 2.00 0.05 0.33 0.314 0.509 0.218 0.005 119.00 121.00 2.00 0.05 0.38 0.350 0.569 0.249 0.005 121.00 123.00 2.00 0.06 0.49 0.501 0.791 0.391 0.006 123.00 125.00 2.00 0.06 0.50 0.485 0.812 0.348 0.006 125.00 127.00 2.00 0.06 0.49 0.491 0.774 0.315 0.006 127.00 129.00 2.00 0.02 0.16 0.155 0.223 0.105 0.004 129.00 131.00 2.00 0.03 0.24 0.170 0.265 0.138 0.004 ER19-28 149.00 157.00 8.00 0.06 0.48 0.287 0.491 0.215 0.006 Includes 149.00 151.00 2.00 0.05 0.48 0.283 0.492 0.211 0.007 151.00 153.00 2.00 0.04 0.36 0.197 0.356 0.158 0.005 153.00 155.00 2.00 0.05 0.45 0.253 0.456 0.202 0.006 155.00 157.00 2.00 0.08 0.61 0.416 0.660 0.289 0.006 ER19-29 46.00 102.00 56.00 0.07 0.42 0.272 0.488 0.188 0.006 Includes 46.00 62.00 16.00 0.06 0.32 0.164 0.291 0.121 0.005 including 46.00 48.00 2.00 0.07 0.34 0.200 0.361 0.151 0.007 48.00 50.00 2.00 0.05 0.25 0.118 0.214 0.102 0.007 50.00 52.00 2.00 0.05 0.39 0.199 0.353 0.170 0.007 52.00 54.00 2.00 0.05 0.29 0.130 0.249 0.113 0.005 54.00 56.00 2.00 0.06 0.30 0.152 0.259 0.100 0.005 56.00 58.00 2.00 0.09 0.47 0.215 0.389 0.162 0.006 58.00 60.00 2.00 0.08 0.45 0.251 0.432 0.153 0.006 60.00 62.00 2.00 0.08 0.46 0.244 0.424 0.188 0.006 Includes 68.00 98.00 20.00 0.08 0.49 0.340 0.598 0.225 0.006 including 68.00 70.00 2.00 0.06 0.34 0.225 0.416 0.182 0.005 70.00 72.00 2.00 0.09 0.58 0.459 0.783 0.335 0.007 72.00 74.00 2.00 0.10 0.60 0.446 0.852 0.317 0.008 74.00 76.00 2.00 0.08 0.54 0.364 0.673 0.273 0.006 76.00 78.00 2.00 0.08 0.59 0.378 0.737 0.305 0.007 78.00 80.00 2.00 0.11 0.76 0.503 0.976 0.397 0.008 80.00 82.00 2.00 0.07 0.48 0.307 0.530 0.223 0.005 82.00 84.00 2.00 0.05 0.33 0.206 0.355 0.152 0.004 84.00 86.00 2.00 0.07 0.42 0.273 0.472 0.188 0.006 86.00 88.00 2.00 0.08 0.49 0.339 0.588 0.214 0.006 88.00 90.00 2.00 0.11 0.68 0.451 0.780 0.309 0.008 90.00 92.00 2.00 0.09 0.60 0.424 0.724 0.292 0.007 92.00 94.00 2.00 0.07 0.45 0.289 0.500 0.189 0.006 94.00 96.00 2.00 0.06 0.42 0.300 0.526 0.187 0.005 96.00 98.00 2.00 0.07 0.29 0.306 0.529 0.100 0.006 ER19-30 91.00 99.00 8.00 0.08 0.42 0.306 0.511 0.236 0.006 Includes 91.00 93.00 2.00 0.06 0.41 0.267 0.482 0.216 0.006 93.00 95.00 2.00 0.11 0.65 0.496 0.834 0.390 0.007 95.00 97.00 2.00 0.09 0.41 0.318 0.521 0.242 0.006 97.00 99.00 2.00 0.04 0.19 0.144 0.208 0.097 0.004 ER19-30 133.00 141.00 8.00 0.05 0.23 0.187 0.304 0.108 0.005 Includes 133.00 135.00 2.00 0.07 0.20 0.203 0.292 0.034 0.007 135.00 137.00 2.00 0.03 0.13 0.095 0.172 0.085 0.003 137.00 139.00 2.00 0.04 0.24 0.187 0.305 0.121 0.005 139.00 141.00 2.00 0.06 0.33 0.262 0.448 0.191 0.005 ER19-31 86.00 90.00 4.00 0.08 0.42 0.172 0.327 0.147 0.005 Includes 86.00 88.00 2.00 0.04 0.29 0.117 0.222 0.099 0.004 88.00 90.00 2.00 0.12 0.55 0.227 0.431 0.195 0.005

Note: Length in Table 1 represents core length not true thickness in meters. The geometry of the mineralization would indicate the true thickness to be approximately 70 to 80 percent of the core length.

Table 2 – Eagle Rock Project – Collar Locations for Q1 2019 Diamond Drilling



Hole ID Collar location

(UTM NAD 83) Collar orientation Northing Easting Dip Azimuth EOH depth (m) ER19-23 5451045 524573 -68 042 102 ER19-24 5450997 524620 -57 045 141 ER19-25 5450974 524671 -62 045 141 ER19-26 5450954 524710 -57 048 129 ER19-27 5450882 524806 -55 045 170 ER19-28 5450799 524963 -61 045 234 ER19-29 5450853 524971 -63 045 189 ER19-30 5450645 525133 -58 049 153 ER19-31 5450611 525204 -50 045 183

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7bff8d2-37ab-4310-88da-991443272efd



Sampling consisted of sawing the core in equal halves along the main axis and shipping one of the halves to the Activation Laboratories preparation in Dryden Ontario. The samples are crushed and pulverized before being sent to Activation Laboratories analytical facility in Thunder Bay Ontario for analysis for gold, palladium and platinum by fire assay with ICP finish. All remaining elements were analyzed with an aqua regia digestion and multi-element ICP. Champion Bear uses a comprehensive QA/QC protocol, including the insertion of blanks, standards and pulp duplicates.

Richard Kantor, President of Champion Bear, said the Company was encouraged by these positive results in delineating the mineralization in the Campbell Zone and would be moving forward with further exploration plans to enhance the understanding of the metal distribution on its Eagle Rock properties.

Mr. Todd McCracken, PGeo, Manager-Mining, WSP Canada Inc. is the qualified person ("QP") under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About Champion Bear

Champion Bear is a mineral exploration company focused exclusively on the historically prospective regions of Ontario. The Company's primary targets are Platinum Group Metals Ltd., precious metals, and polymetallic base metals deposits. Champion Bear's aim is to create shareholder value through selective property acquisition followed by focused exploration emphasizing drilling. The Company has assembled a large land position in the Dryden and Sudbury areas, totaling over 16,000 hectares. Additional information about Champion Bear can be found on the Company's website at www.championbear.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information, please contact: Richard D. Kantor, Chairman and President of Champion Bear at phone: (403) 229-9522.

