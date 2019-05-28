Gold Resource Corporation Significantly Expands Arista Mine Intercepting 11.95 Meters of 1.04 G/T Gold and 494 G/T Silver

COLORADO SPRINGS, May 28, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) today announced the continued expansion of the Arista Mine’s Switchback vein system. High-grade mineralization intercepted 175 meters along the northern strike and 200 meters up-dip in vertical elevation significantly expanding the Arista Mine. Drill intercepts include 11.95 meters of 1.04 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 494 g/t silver, including 2.50 meters of 2.68 g/t gold and 1,420 g/t silver. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $111 million to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.



From an underground exploration drill station located approximately 200 meters to the northeast of the Arista Mine’s Arista vein system, eight (8) drill holes tested the northern strike and up-dip extensions of the Switchback vein system. Multiple en echelon veins were encountered, extending the known mineralization at Switchback both along strike and up-dip to higher elevations (see map).

Switchback vein system drill highlights include (m=meters, g/t=gram per tonne; full drill table below):

Hole# 519004 (125-meter step-out, 125-meter step-up):

3.45m of 2.45 g/t gold, 17 g/t silver, 0.42% copper, 1.41% lead, 5.85% zinc incl. 1.50m of 4.95 g/t gold, 26 g/t silver, 0.73% copper, 1.95% lead, 4.35% zinc 1.45m of 4.35 g/t gold, 91 g/t silver, 0.35% copper, 1.49% lead, 1.73% zinc

Hole# 519007 (100-meter step-out, 200-meter step-up):

11.95m of 1.04 g/t gold, 494 g/t silver, 0.14% copper, 0.42% lead, 1.09% zinc incl. 0.90m of 1.46 g/t gold, 740 g/t silver, 0.21% copper, 0.49% lead, 1.39% zinc incl. 2.50m of 2.68 g/t gold, 1,420 g/t silver, 0.33% copper, 1.30% lead, 3.25% zinc 8.02m of 0.56 g/t gold, 395 g/t silver, 0.06% copper, 0.05% lead, 0.13% zinc incl. 1.51m of 1.48 g/t gold, 1,450 g/t silver, 0.19% copper, 0.12% lead, 0.27% zinc incl. 0.40m of 3.49 g/t gold, 974 g/t silver, 0.07% copper, 0.27% lead, 0.56% zinc

Hole# 519009 (175-meter step-out, 125-meter step-up):

3.85m of 0.11 g/t gold, 130 g/t silver, 0.41% copper, 4.29% lead, 7.75% zinc incl. 1.21m of 0.13 g/t gold, 195 g/t silver, 0.28% copper, 7.54% lead, 8.89% zinc

“This year’s exploration efforts at Switchback continue to impress with significant vein expansions along both strike and up-dip,” stated Mr. Barry Devlin, Vice President of Exploration for Gold Resource Corp.. “Our recent focus has been on the northern extension of the Switchback veins system where the main Soledad vein appears to be splitting into two distinct mineralized structures. Exploration goals for the remainder of the year are to continue to test these northern extensions of this growing system, both along strike and up-dip at higher elevations, as well as infill drilling to upgrade mineralized material to proven and probable reserves.”



“Our Oaxaca Mining Unit’s exploration team continues to do an excellent job expanding the Arista Mine’s mineralization,” stated Mr. Jason Reid, President and CEO of Gold Resource Corp.. “As I have stated for over a decade, this is a very powerful high-grade epithermal system with the complex geologic structures needed for numerous vein discoveries. New veins and intercepts including 2.5 meters of 2.68 grams per tonne gold and 1,420 grams per tonne silver within a much wider mineralized vein of over 11 meters underscores the Arista Mine’s growth potential. As we follow these various structures exploring for more ore shoots like those discovered in these recent drill results, the Arista Mine continues to prove itself as a high-grade, expanding and exciting deposit.”

ARISTA MINE DRILL RESULTS

Switchback Vein System - May 2019 Hole # Angle Vein From Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn deg Meters Meters g/t g/t % % % 518024 -8 SB North Vein HW 218.39 2.10 0.15 93 0.01 0.02 0.08 Incl. 218.39 0.31 0.62 155 0.02 0.06 0.15 Incl. 220.19 0.30 0.21 324 0.02 0.05 0.19 Vein 229.93 0.34 0.36 256 0.03 0.08 0.21 Vein 236.58 0.49 0.06 96 0.02 0.06 0.14 Vein 239.40 0.37 0.19 105 0.01 0.08 0.25 Vein 417.05 0.95 0.23 67 0.01 0.11 0.34 518025 -4.5 SB North Vein 153.08 2.02 0.87 69 0.29 0.86 2.09 Incl. 154.00 1.10 1.27 56 0.26 1.25 2.36 Vein 166.26 0.39 0.38 23 0.16 1.29 3.01 Vein 176.33 1.34 0.21 49 0.10 0.27 0.68 Vein/Fault 237.82 1.99 0.08 86 0.00 0.01 0.03 238.94 0.87 0.14 155 0.00 0.02 0.05 519001 -19 Vein 313.72 2.06 0.10 78 0.04 0.06 0.09 Incl. 314.50 1.28 0.13 102 0.04 0.07 0.12 SB North Vein 322.21 4.19 0.31 82 0.03 0.08 0.19 Incl. 325.08 1.32 0.56 152 0.04 0.09 0.18 519002 -2.5 SB North Vein 368.70 3.90 0.09 80 0.00 0.02 0.05 Incl. 372.14 0.46 0.39 241 0.01 0.04 0.12 519004 -29 SB North Vein FW 207.50 1.50 0.09 15 0.22 2.37 3.04 SB North Vein 212.00 3.45 2.45 17 0.42 1.41 5.85 Incl. 212.00 1.50 4.95 26 0.73 1.95 4.35 SB North Vein HW1 227.40 1.50 0.08 16 0.16 1.34 1.65 SB North Vein HW2 228.90 1.45 4.35 91 0.35 1.49 1.73 Vein/Fault 367.70 0.60 0.06 24 0.19 2.29 5.53 519007 -8 SB North FW 178.50 3.50 0.29 225 0.14 0.22 0.32 Incl. 180.20 0.60 0.42 560 0.36 0.74 0.79 Vein 182.00 1.00 0.20 128 0.12 0.07 0.11 Vein 184.00 1.50 0.29 225 0.13 0.06 0.13 SB North Vein 191.65 11.95 1.04 494 0.14 0.42 1.09 Incl. 192.45 0.90 1.46 740 0.21 0.49 1.39 Incl. 197.50 2.50 2.68 1,420 0.33 1.30 3.25 Vein 208.35 0.30 0.84 283 0.02 0.09 0.24 Vein 232.06 1.49 0.21 209 0.03 0.02 0.05 Vein Fault 243.31 1.93 0.19 144 0.01 0.01 0.04 SB North HW 246.05 8.02 0.56 395 0.06 0.05 0.13 Incl. 246.05 1.51 1.48 1,450 0.19 0.12 0.27 Incl. 248.75 0.55 0.40 561 0.06 0.04 0.09 Incl. 253.67 0.40 3.49 974 0.07 0.27 0.56 519008 -23.5 Vein 195.12 1.51 3.27 7 0.05 0.06 0.26 Vein 251.00 1.00 0.32 193 0.02 0.04 0.11 519009 -31 SB North FW 206.27 1.84 1.10 12 0.26 0.52 4.62 Incl. 207.00 0.42 1.46 22 0.47 0.57 9.28 SB North Vein 216.17 3.85 0.11 130 0.41 4.29 7.75 Incl. 217.42 1.21 0.13 195 0.28 7.54 8.89 Assays by ALS, Vancouver, BC Canada. Meters Down Hole, Not true width.

“SB” = Switchback. “HW” = Hanging Wall. “FW” = Foot Wall.





