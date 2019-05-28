Blackrock Gold Appoints Tony Wood as Independent Director

Vancouver, May 28, 2019 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") has appointed Tony Wood as an Independent Director to serve on the Company's Board.

Andrew Pollard, Chief Executive Officer: "Tony's addition to the team brings a needed financial dynamic to our Board, and allows for shareholders to benefit from his established track record of driving growth. I first came to know Tony was when he was CFO for Prodigy Gold Inc., where he proved pivotal in guiding that company through its expansion and rapid growth from a market capitalization of $25-million until its $341-million sale, a little over two years later. Most recently, as CFO of Rye Patch Gold Corp., where he worked alongside BRC Executive Chairman Bill Howald, the company grew from a $15m explorer into commercial production, subsequently presiding over a merger valued at $128m within a period of 36 months of his start."

Tony Wood currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Aurania Resources Ltd. Inc. Mr. Wood's executive experience includes oversight of finance and operations of various publicly-traded exploration, development, and production staged resource companies. Over the last 20 years, he has successfully completed close to $1billion in financing and M&A transactions in the mining industry. Mr. Wood has a proven record of success with strategic planning, organizational development, and company transformations. He has been instrumental in achieving performance and value growth across diverse commodities, countries and market conditions.

Mr. Wood is an honours graduate, Management Sciences (Marketing) B.Sc. from the University of Lancaster, U.K., and a qualified Chartered Accountant in the UK and Canada.

Further to the appointment, BRC has granted 240,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Wood. The options, which are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, may be exercised at a price of $0.055 per share for a term of 5 years.

About Blackrock

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on their Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project, located in Nevada.

