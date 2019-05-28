Westhaven Commences Property-Wide Exploration at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to report that it has commenced a detailed prospecting, mapping, and soil sampling program on its 15,542 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Exploration Program

Soil sampling; approximately 1,000 samples

Prospecting

Geological Mapping

Interpretation of recently completed geophysics

The soil sampling will cover an area to the east of the South Zone where there are magnetic low anomalies coincident with gold and arsenic soil geochemical anomalies. Detailed geological mapping and prospecting will cover most of the property, focusing on areas with little to no previous exploration. Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven states, "It is common to find multiple ein zones in proximity given the particular style of mineralization encountered at Shovelnose. The 15,000-hectare property is largely underexplored. In late 2018, Westhaven completed a helicopter-borne, high-resolution aeromagnetic survey over the entire property which identified several prominent linear magnetic lows. Westhaven will be initiating a fully financed drill program at Shovelnose starting in early June.”

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, has read and takes responsibility for this release.

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in 4 properties covering over 35,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting like those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. Talisker Resources and Westhaven have a combined control of 86% of the SBGB (225,000ha). Any ground staked by Talisker within 5 kilometres of Westhaven's existing projects will be subject to a 2.5% NSR. In addition, Westhaven has a 30-day Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for a three-year period on any of Talisker’s properties outside this 5-kilometre radius.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia.