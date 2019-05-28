Gatling Identifies Multiple New Drill Targets on Recently Acquired Kir Vit Property
News and Project Highlights
-
- Increased Land Position. Kir Vit property is 1,274 Ha. This has increased the size of the Larder Gold Project, which hosts three high-grade gold deposits, to 3,370 Ha in total.
- Multiple New Surface and Drill Targets. The new targets trend along strike of Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit, which has an indicated mineral resource of 1,461,000 oz Au at 6.62 g/t Au with 56,006,000 lbs. Cu at 0.37% Cu (6,870,000 t) and an Inferred resource of 712,000 oz Au at 4.85 g/t Au with 32,218,000 lbs. Cu at 0.32% Cu (4,570,000 t).11
- Historic Drilling - Limited drilling, but contained Significant Gold Mineralization. 45 historical drill holes were completed from the 1930's to the 1980's. Grades encountered were 41.6 g/t Au over 2.2 meters, 29.7 g/t Au over 0.9 meters, 56.9 g/t Au over 0.6 meters, and 3.4 g/t Au over 0.8 meters.
- Historical Development. A shaft was developed to 275 ft with two sub-levels at 200 and 250 ft to further explore the Kir Vit mineralization at depth.
- Comprehensive Surface Sampling Program. Teck completed soil and rock sampling between 2016 and 2017. Rock samples outlined two distinct geological trends (Porphyry and Conglomerate) within a newly discovered hydrothermal footprint. Gold values recovered from surface samples include 7.9 g/t Au, 6.6 g/t Au and 5.7 g/t Au (Figure 2).
- Geophysical Anomalies. In 2017, geophysics was completed on a grid overlaying the Kir Vit shaft, Porphyry and Conglomerate trends. Strong anomalies were identified under the conglomerate and porphyry trends (Figure 3). This indicates mineralized potential at depth.
- Upcoming Exploration Program. Gatling plans to commence a two-phase exploration program at Kir Vit, beginning June-July, 2019. Phase one will include surface rock sampling and mapping across both Porphyry and Conglomerate trends. Phase two will comprise drilling on high-priority targets.
Nathan Tribble, VP Exploration stated, "We have finished compiling and analyzing the wealth of prior exploration data for the Kir Vit property and identified a number of surface-level and deeper targets. Kir Vit has now been added to Gatling's Larder gold project and these attractive new targets will be included in our primary areas of focus during the upcoming exploration program."
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 1. Larder Gold Project showing deposits and prospects with regional gold trends.
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 2. Kir Vit Geology with Surface Samples and Regional Structures
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 3. Kir Vit IP Geophysics with Drilling, Surface Geology and Samples
About Gatling Exploration
Gatling Exploration Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration Inc. and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO
For further information on Gatling, contact Investor Relations
Telephone: 1-888-316-1050
Email: ir@gatlingexploration.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
1 Technical Report on the Upper Beaver Gold-Copper Project, Ontario, Canada, SRK Consulting, September, 2012.
Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.