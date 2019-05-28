Gatling Identifies Multiple New Drill Targets on Recently Acquired Kir Vit Property

- Increased Land Position. Kir Vit property is 1,274 Ha. This has increased the size of the Larder Gold Project, which hosts three high-grade gold deposits, to 3,370 Ha in total.

- Multiple New Surface and Drill Targets. The new targets trend along strike of Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit, which has an indicated mineral resource of 1,461,000 oz Au at 6.62 g/t Au with 56,006,000 lbs. Cu at 0.37% Cu (6,870,000 t) and an Inferred resource of 712,000 oz Au at 4.85 g/t Au with 32,218,000 lbs. Cu at 0.32% Cu (4,570,000 t).11

- Historic Drilling - Limited drilling, but contained Significant Gold Mineralization. 45 historical drill holes were completed from the 1930's to the 1980's. Grades encountered were 41.6 g/t Au over 2.2 meters, 29.7 g/t Au over 0.9 meters, 56.9 g/t Au over 0.6 meters, and 3.4 g/t Au over 0.8 meters.

- Historical Development. A shaft was developed to 275 ft with two sub-levels at 200 and 250 ft to further explore the Kir Vit mineralization at depth.

- Comprehensive Surface Sampling Program. Teck completed soil and rock sampling between 2016 and 2017. Rock samples outlined two distinct geological trends (Porphyry and Conglomerate) within a newly discovered hydrothermal footprint. Gold values recovered from surface samples include 7.9 g/t Au, 6.6 g/t Au and 5.7 g/t Au (Figure 2).

- Geophysical Anomalies. In 2017, geophysics was completed on a grid overlaying the Kir Vit shaft, Porphyry and Conglomerate trends. Strong anomalies were identified under the conglomerate and porphyry trends (Figure 3). This indicates mineralized potential at depth.

- Upcoming Exploration Program. Gatling plans to commence a two-phase exploration program at Kir Vit, beginning June-July, 2019. Phase one will include surface rock sampling and mapping across both Porphyry and Conglomerate trends. Phase two will comprise drilling on high-priority targets.